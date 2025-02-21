The Kids Off Social Media Act (KOSMA) Moves Forward

While TikTok is back, concerns about the overuse of social media among teens continue bothering lawmakers, and they recently created a new initiative.

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee has advanced legislation aimed at limiting children's access to social media, moving the measure to the full Senate despite concerns from digital rights organizations about potential constitutional violations.

The Kids Off Social Media Act (KOSMA) has advanced in the Senate, moving toward a full vote after gaining bipartisan support in the Senate Commerce Committee. Introduced by Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), the bill seeks to ban children under 13 from accessing social media platforms, prohibit platforms from using personalized recommendation systems for users under 17, and condition federal broadband funding on school-based social media restrictions.

"Every parent who has ever heard, 'But Sally has TikTok!'—or who is simply overwhelmed by the ubiquity of social media and the pernicious means by which it promotes harmful content in kids' lives—is looking for a solution," Sen. Cruz stated during the committee hearing. Similarly, Sen. Schatz underscored, "the growing evidence is clear: social media is making kids more depressed, more anxious, and more suicidal. Yet tech companies refuse to do anything about it because it would hurt their bottom line." The supporters believe that KOSMA is critical to mitigating the adverse effects of social media on youth mental health.

KOSMA introduces several regulatory requirements aimed at curbing the influence of social media on young users:

First, there should be no accounts for children under 13. The bill explicitly states, "[a] social media platform shall not permit an individual to create or maintain an account or profile if it knows that the individual is a child" under the age of 13;

Social Media Platform here, KOSMA limit as the following:

Targets consumers,

Collects personal data,

Generates revenue primarily from advertising or selling user data, and

Provides a community forum for user-generated content, such as messages, videos, and audio files, that encourages interaction and sharing

Not all online platforms used by children or teens fall under KOSMA's restrictions. The bill primarily targets platforms designed for social interaction and content-sharing, rather than those used for education, business, or reference purposes.

Importantly, KOSMA does not entirely prohibit all recommendations for users under 17. While engagement-based tracking—such as likes, shares, and watch time—is banned for personalization, platforms can still provide recommendations based on explicit user actions. For example, users may receive content suggestions based on accounts they follow, channels they subscribe to, or search queries they enter. This distinction aims to strike a balance between limiting algorithmic manipulation while still allowing users some control over their content feeds.

Unlike the Protecting Kids on Social Media Act, which mandates age verification and parental consent, KOSMA places the responsibility for content moderation directly on social media platforms. Sen. Cruz emphasized the urgency of this legislation, stating during his opening remarks the measure is essential to address the unprecedented challenges families face in an evolving digital landscape that increasingly targets children.

KOSMA would also require federally funded schools to enforce a policy preventing students from accessing social media platforms on school-supported devices and networks. Noncompliance would jeopardize access to E-Rate broadband subsidies, a key funding mechanism for school internet services.

KOSMA's school-based restrictions have drawn criticism, with opponents arguing that E-Rate funding restrictions could disproportionately harm low-income students who rely on school-provided internet access for homework, after-school activities, and communication.

"Not only would this prevent students from accessing social media during after-school activities or when relying on parking lot Wi-Fi, but this prohibition would also extend into students' homes," advocacy groups stated.

Tech companies and digital rights groups, such as NetChoice—whose members include Meta Platforms Inc., Google LLC, and Amazon.com Inc.— have also raised concerns that KOSMA could face significant First Amendment challenges. Courts have previously struck down similar state-level laws restricting youth social media access, citing free speech and parental rights. If passed, KOSMA could become the subject of legal battles over its constitutionality.

With KOSMA now heading to the full Senate, its future remains uncertain. While lawmakers across party lines acknowledge the need for stronger safeguards to protect children online, the bill's broad scope and potential conflicts with constitutional protections could complicate its passage. The bill's sponsors, however, argue that federal intervention is necessary. "This is not a partisan issue," Sen. Schatz stated, calling for decisive action.

"The evidence overwhelmingly indicates that social media usage is contributing to increased rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation among young users." He further criticized tech companies for their inaction, asserting that "despite clear warning signs, these platforms have failed to implement meaningful safeguards, prioritizing profit over the well-being of children."

