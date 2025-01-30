Missouri To Require Social Media Companies To Offer Algorithmic Choice

- Missouri AG Andrew Bailey is issuing a regulation requiring social media companies to offer algorithmic choice for users in the state.
- Under the rule, it will be an unfair, deceptive, or fraudulent practice under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act to operate a social media platform without allowing users the option to select a third-party content moderator of their choice, as opposed to users relying on content moderation provided directly by the platform.
- The AG's office will be taking public comments, and will announce forums to collect additional evidence about the practices of social media companies.
