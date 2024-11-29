Ofcom Warns Social Media Platforms To Use Stricter Age Verification Or Face Penalties

The UK media regulator, Ofcom, has issued a stern warning to social media companies, emphasising the need for robust age verification measures to prevent children from posing as adults online. This comes in light of a recent survey revealing that 22% of children aged eight to 17 falsely claim to be 18 or older on social media platforms.

Despite the Online Safety Act (OSA) mandating enhanced age verification from 2025, Ofcom's findings indicate that many platforms are still falling short. Ian Mccrae, Director of Market Intelligence at Ofcom, described the situation as "alarming" and stressed the urgency for tech firms to meet the new legal standards. He warned that companies failing to comply could face enforcement actions, including fines of up to 10% of their global revenue.

The survey highlights a significant risk: children masquerading as adults are more likely to encounter harmful content. "Platforms need to do much, much more to know the age of their users," Mccrae told the BBC, underscoring the importance of accurate age verification.

While some tech firms have introduced measures like Instagram's "teen accounts," the ease with which children can bypass age checks remains a concern. Teenagers at Rosshall Academy in Glasgow admitted to lying about their ages, with one student, Myley, 15, noting, "It's just so easy to lie about your age."

Ofcom's stance is clear: self-declaration of age is insufficient. The regulator is testing various age verification technologies and plans to provide further guidance in the new year. The Molly Rose Foundation, established in memory of Molly Russell, has also voiced concerns, highlighting the need for effective age checks to protect children from harmful content.

As the OSA's implementation date approaches, the pressure is on social media platforms to ensure they comply with the new regulations. Ofcom's message is unequivocal: failure to act will result in significant penalties.

The Australian government is planning to ban access to social media for under 16s, a drastic approach that the UK technology secretary, Peter Kyle, has previously said he is open to emulating.

