ARTICLE
13 November 2024

NAD Recommends More Prominent Disclosures On Beauty Influencer Posts (Podcast)

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · NAD Recommends More Prominent Disclosures On Beauty Influencer Posts

Last year, the FTC updated its Endorsement Guides to impose more stringent requirements on how influencers must disclose their relationships to the companies whose products they promote. Although the FTC later sent letters to two trade associations and 12 influencers warning that their disclosures failed to comply with the new requirements, the agency has been fairly quiet in this area since then. NAD has been more active.

