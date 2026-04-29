"There’s Only One Boss”: Delaware Court Of Chancery Confirms Board’s Broad Authority To Remove A CEO In Dramatic Market Basket Case

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In a post-trial opinion arising from a highly fact-intensive dispute that reads as much like a family drama as a corporate governance treatise, the Delaware Court of Chancery ruled in DSM HoldCo, Inc. v. Demoulas, C.A. No. 2025-1020-JTL (Del. Ch. Apr. 20, 2026), that a board of directors acted within its authority and in good faith when it suspended and terminated the long-tenured CEO of Market Basket, one of New England’s most beloved grocery chains. The decision is a timely reminder that boards have wide latitude to remove executives; that good process is often outcome-determinative; and that strong financial performance, while important, is not a shield against termination.

Background

A Grocery Empire and a Family Feud

Founded by Greek immigrants over a century ago, Market Basket now “comprises ninety stores across New England, generates almost $8 billion in annual revenue, and employs over 30,000 people.” Arthur Demoulas became president and CEO in 2008. He “proved to be an excellent operator, but an imperious leader” who “believe[d] in top-down management control and [saw] little need for board oversight.” A blunt statement he made to the company’s directors captures his philosophy: “There’s only one boss in the company. There’s not two. There’s not three. There’s not five.”

That philosophy had already caused serious trouble once before. In 2014, after a family member who supported Arthur switched sides and a new board majority was established, the new board fired him. Arthur “fought back by leading a weeks-long […] employee walkout and customer boycott” that “nearly pushed [the company] into bankruptcy.” Arthur and his sisters ultimately proposed buying out their cousins for $1.6 billion, and the transaction returned Arthur to the CEO seat. As the court observed, “Arthur did not direct the walkout and boycott in the same way that Henry II never ordered his knights to kill Thomas Becket.”

Board Reconstitution and Escalating Conflict

Beginning in 2019, the sisters used their majority voting power to elect three independent outside directors over Arthur’s continuing objection. Arthur resisted their involvement at every turn. He refused to give directors his cell phone number, claimed not to use email or text, and limited interactions almost entirely to formal board meetings. At one meeting, when the third independent director, Michael Keyes, made small talk with family members attending as observers, Arthur “snapped that [Keyes] was ‘not to fraternize with nonworking shareholders.’”

In August 2024, the independent directors presented Arthur with the “Issues List,” a list of items addressing the board’s governance and oversight concerns, including budgeting, capital expenditures, management access, and succession planning. Arthur responded with persistent resistance. At a January 2025 board meeting, he “pounded the table” during a succession discussion, went around the room asking whether the directors would fire him, and effectively dared them to act. By March 2025, after the directors voted to replace the board chair, Arthur called them “hostile, incompetent,” and “classless” before abruptly leaving. The outburst was “so extreme” that one of his sisters later sent the directors a written apology.

Suspension, Investigation, and Termination

In April 2025, the directors learned that Arthur’s “lieutenants ‘were pressuring [employees] […] to ‘choose sides.’” Around the same time, Arthur approved a $15 million employee bonus tied to the 2014 boycott without informing the board. The directors concluded he was preparing for another confrontation. They formed an executive committee, excluding the one director they feared might alert Arthur, and voted unanimously to suspend Arthur and key members of his team pending an investigation led by a former acting US attorney.

Arthur’s response escalated the conflict. His spokesperson launched a website and social media campaign targeting the directors and stockholders, including posting their personal contact information, which led to threats. Suspended lieutenants visited company locations to rally employees despite being barred from doing so, and Arthur communicated with them using temporary phones he initially failed to disclose in litigation. The investigation ultimately found that Arthur had refused to comply with board directives and likely supported plans for a disruptive walkout. After an unsuccessful mediation, the board terminated him without cause.

The board then filed suit in the Delaware Court of Chancery to confirm the validity of Arthur’s removal, and Arthur countered that the directors had “acted inequitably” and in breach of their fiduciary duties.

The Court’s Decision

The Business Judgment Rule Applies

Because the directors who suspended and ultimately terminated Arthur were independent and disinterested, the business judgment rule presumptively applied, and Arthur had the burden to prove bad faith or lack of due care. Under Delaware law, “a director acts in bad faith when the fiduciary ‘intentionally acts with a purpose other than that of advancing the best interests of the corporation.’” Arthur failed to meet his burden.

Strong Financial Performance Does Not Insulate a CEO

The court rejected Arthur’s argument that the company’s strong financial track record made his termination improper. Although the CEO was a successful operator, the court explained that boards may consider a broader set of factors, including a CEO’s resistance to oversight, refusal to engage constructively with the board, and inability to maintain productive relationships with major stockholders.

Consulting Stockholders Is Permissible

Arthur argued that the directors were effectively agents of his sisters, not fiduciaries of the company. The court disagreed. The record demonstrated that the directors “subjectively believed” their actions were in the best interests of the company and its stockholders. Directors may consult with, and take account of the concerns of, significant stockholders, and may consider stockholder-level disputes when they threaten the corporation itself, provided they ultimately exercise independent judgment on behalf of the company and all of its stockholders.

Process Matters

The three directors did not act hastily. They joined the board over a five-year period and spent years attempting to work cooperatively with Arthur before presenting him with governance concerns. Even after achieving a board majority in late 2023, they waited months, sought alignment among themselves, and gave Arthur a detailed, specific list of actionable items to address before taking any adverse action.

Boards May Act on Credible Risk

The court confirmed that the amount of information that a board determines is “prudent to have before a decision is made is itself a business judgment.” Directors are not required to investigate every rumor to exhaustion before acting to protect the corporation. Given Arthur’s history and the two independent sources reporting walkout preparations, the board’s decision to act was rational.

Important Clarification on the “No-Trickery” Doctrine

The opinion revisits earlier Delaware rulings — such as Koch v. Stearn, VGS, Inc. v. Castiel, Adlerstein v. Wertheimer, and Fogel v. U.S. Energy Systems, Inc. — that suggested boards must provide advance notice to director-CEOs who could use governance rights to block their removal. The court explained that those cases go too far to the extent they impose a categorical requirement of advance notice sufficient to enable a director to preempt board action; instead, the court aligned the doctrine with the Delaware Supreme Court’s more recent guidance in OptimisCorp v. Waite and Bäcker v. Palisades Growth Cap. II, L.P. The proper focus is on whether a director was affirmatively deceived, not whether the director received advance warning sufficient to preempt board action. Because the meetings at issue were regular meetings and involved no misrepresentation, Arthur’s trickery argument failed.

Key Takeaways

Boards have wide latitude to remove CEOs, even successful ones. Delaware law does not require a CEO to be failing financially to be terminated. Governance failures, stonewalling, and an inability to maintain productive relationships with significant stockholders are all legitimate grounds for action. Process is often outcome-determinative. A deliberate, documented, and patient approach — presenting specific concerns in writing, giving management the opportunity to respond, and engaging outside advisers — significantly strengthens the case for good faith. The record built by the three directors was critical to their success. Independent directors are essential. The court’s analysis turned almost entirely on whether the directors were independent and disinterested. A board with an independent majority enjoys the protections of the business judgment rule and can take decisive action with confidence. Stockholder engagement is permitted and appropriate. Directors may consult with and take account of the views of significant stockholders, provided they ultimately exercise their own independent judgment and act for the benefit of the corporation and all stockholders. Boards may form committees to take confidential action. When there is a rational basis to believe a fellow director may share sensitive information with the subject of a potential adverse action, a board may form an executive committee excluding that director. Limits of the “no-trickery” doctrine. Boards can act decisively to remove a CEO without providing advance warning or an opportunity to mobilize corporate or stockholder-level defenses, and Delaware law does not impose a special advance notice obligation simply because a CEO could fight back. At the same time, boards must avoid affirmative deception, such as misleading statements or material omissions, particularly in contexts where notice or an agenda is required.

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