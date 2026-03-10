Record Profits And Manufactured Outrage: The Litigation Finance Fallacy

Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in legal finance and risk management, including dispute and litigation finance from case inception to post-judgment enforcement and recovery. Listed on the ASX, Omni Bridgeway operates from 24 international locations.

Once again, many large insurance companies have reported record profits for the 2025 calendar year. Earnings calls, annual reports, and shareholder presentations paint a familiar picture: robust margins, resilient balance sheets, and executives congratulating themselves on disciplined cost control and strategic execution.1 And yet, in parallel with these results, a bold storytelling choice continues to circulate that litigation finance and its supposed role in “social inflation” and “nuclear verdicts” is hamstringing the industry.2 A cynic might say that they are blissfully floating down the Crimea River.

This contradiction deserves closer scrutiny. The claim that third-party litigation funding poses a significant economic threat to well-capitalized, highly profitable enterprises is wildly inconsistent with financial reality. In fact, it is almost embarrassing when boiled to its essence: “Our record profits would have been exponentially higher if only for those pesky jury verdicts against policyholders who paid us millions of dollars in premiums for years.” Is anyone really buying this?

At the most basic level, complaints about litigation finance ring hollow when made by companies enjoying record profitability. If litigation funding were truly distorting markets, encouraging frivolous claims, or extracting intolerable costs from defendants, one would expect those effects to appear somewhere in financial performance. Yet for most of the companies raising the alarm, margins continue to expand, shareholder returns remain strong, and executive compensation grows accordingly. And to be frank, when the scale reads $10.31 billion, it’s a little late to claim you are wasting away.

Litigation costs, where material, are already accounted for in financial statements and risk disclosures. They are managed through reserves, insurance, and long-standing legal strategies. To suggest that litigation finance has suddenly tipped the scales—despite no corresponding deterioration in financial outcomes or actual evidence supporting this proposition—asks observers to suspend disbelief.3

Much of the criticism directed at litigation finance relies on a caricature rather than an accurate description of the industry. Litigation funding does not create disputes out of thin air. It does not manufacture legal rights, nor does it compel claimants to sue. It simply provides capital to pursue meritorious claims that already exist.

One of the more revealing aspects of the anti-litigation finance narrative is its implicit premise: that claims should fail not because they lack merit, but because they are prohibitively expensive to pursue. From a rule-of-law perspective, this is a troubling position.

Large corporates—and insurers are a strong example—routinely invest significant sums in legal defense, often deploying cost as a strategic weapon. Lengthy proceedings, aggressive motion practice, and appeals are not anomalies; they are standard playbooks.4 Litigation finance does not change the law; it merely ensures that access to it is not limited to those with the deepest pockets.

Another frequent assertion is that litigation finance promotes frivolous or speculative litigation. To begin with, a fundamental irony lies in the insurance industry’s simultaneous claim that litigation funding both fuels “nuclear” jury verdicts and encourages unmeritorious lawsuits. Neither proposition is grounded in fact. But the notion that the funding industry supports bad claims is particularly galling. In reality, funders act as gatekeepers, helping screen out weak or speculative claims from reaching the courthouse. No rational funder would commit millions in non-recourse capital to a case with a meaningful risk of failure. Investors simply do not back losing propositions. And if that is not convincing, simply ask insurance carriers why they tend to drop insureds who make claims on their policies after years of paying premiums. Or, even better, why every property and casualty insurer is fleeing California.

Likewise, courts already possess ample tools to dismiss unmeritorious claims, sanction abusive conduct, and manage proceedings efficiently. The presence of a funder does not dilute judicial oversight. Indeed, funded cases often come to court better prepared, more tightly pleaded, and more realistically valued. This is a critical aspect of the industry. Unlike contingency lawyers, funders put capital at risk with no control over outcomes. Thus, incentives are aligned with merit, not volume.

So why does litigation finance attract such sustained criticism? The answer may lie less in economics and more in control. For decades, asymmetry favored large defendants. Superior resources allowed them to outlast opponents, force unfavorable settlements, or deter claims altogether.

Litigation finance disrupts that equilibrium. It introduces an external capital provider willing to assess claims on their merits rather than their inconvenience. That shift is uncomfortable, particularly for companies accustomed to dictating the tempo and economics of disputes.

Ultimately, the debate over litigation finance should be guided by facts, not fear. The numbers tell a clear story. As evidenced in their public filings, many of the loudest critics are thriving financially, returning capital to shareholders at historic levels, and expanding their operations globally.

Against that backdrop, portraying litigation finance as a material threat lacks credibility. It conflates inconvenience with injustice and competitive pressure with economic harm. If litigation finance is exposing companies to greater accountability, that is not a flaw in the system—it is a feature. And as long as record profits continue to roll in, claims of victimhood will remain exactly what they are: a fallacy unsupported by the very financial results used to measure corporate success.

