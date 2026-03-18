The One Document Every Founder Should Sign On Day One

When an early-stage company falls apart, it's rarely because the founders disagreed about the product. More often, it's because they never documented the relationship between themselves.

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When an early-stage company falls apart, it's rarely because the founders disagreed about the product. More often, it's because they never documented the relationship between themselves.

I've seen promising companies stall, financings delayed, and long-time friendships end because the founders never clarified who owned what, how ownership would vest, or what would happen if someone left. These problems are entirely avoidable, but only if the right documents are put in place at the very beginning.

The centerpiece of those documents is the founder stock purchase agreement. It governs the purchase of a founder's shares in the company. It sets out how many shares the founder is buying, the price being paid (usually a very small amount), and the terms that apply to those shares.

Most importantly, it establishes vesting. In a typical startup, founders receive all of their shares at the beginning, but the company retains the right to repurchase the unvested portion if the founder leaves. A common structure is four-year vesting with a one-year cliff. If a founder leaves early, the company can repurchase the unvested shares at the original purchase price, usually a fraction of a cent per share.

Without vesting, a founder who leaves after only a few months could still own a large percentage of the company indefinitely. Investors are extremely reluctant to fund a company with that kind of cap table risk. Nearly every venture financing requires founder vesting. If it wasn't set up at the beginning, investors will usually insist on adding it later.

Consider a simple example. Two founders start a company and split the equity 50/50. Six months later, one founder decides startup life isn't for them and walks away. If the shares were issued without vesting, that departing founder may still own half of the company even though they are no longer contributing. The remaining founder is left building the business while carrying a permanent partner who isn't there.

The situation is even more common with three founders who split the company evenly. If one leaves early but keeps a third of the company, the remaining founders can spend years trying to fix the cap table.

Vesting solves that problem before it starts.

Handshake agreements about ownership rarely survive the pressures of building a startup. Equity is the most valuable asset in a young company, and it should be documented carefully from the beginning.

Putting the right founder agreements in place on day one takes very little time, but it prevents some of the most painful problems founders encounter later.

In startups, avoiding these problems early often makes the difference between a great idea and a company that actually survives long enough to succeed.

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