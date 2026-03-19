Welcome To ‘The Founder's Hour' (Podcast)

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From Idea to Exit: Happy Hour Conversations on Forming, Growing, and Selling a Business

Hosted by Lowenstein Sandler partners Eric Weiner and Laura Cicirelli, The Founder's Hour explores the legal and business considerations facing startups—from formation to exit. Each episode is based on a monthly in-person gathering at Lowenstein's New York City office, where members of the venture community come together to discuss the topic of the month. Episodes feature insights from the firm's tax, intellectual property, employment, and executive benefits teams—providing practical guidance for founders, executives, and investors navigating every stage of growth.

Speakers:

Laura Cicirelli, Partner, Emerging Companies & Venture Capital

Eric Weiner, Partner, Emerging Companies & Venture Capital

READ THE TRANSCRIPT

Eric Weiner: What does it really take to build a company and successfully exit? Welcome to The Founder's Hour, From Idea to Exit. Happy hour conversations on forming, growing, and selling a business. I'm Eric Weiner.

Laura Cicirelli: And I'm Laura Cicirelli.

Eric Weiner: We're partners in Lowenstein Sandler's Emerging Companies and Venture Capital Group.

Laura Cicirelli: Each month, we host founders, investors, and members of the venture community at our New York office to talk candidly about the legal and business decisions that shape a company's life cycle. This podcast brings those conversations to you. Over the course of the series, we'll cover getting your formation right from day one, SAFEs, convertible notes, and priced rounds, venture debt and alternative financing arrangements, managing investor relationships, protecting your intellectual property, hiring and compensating talent, navigating disputes, down rounds, and restructurings, and ultimately, exits, liquidity events, and what comes next. Whether you're a first-time founder, seasoned executive, or active investor, the Founder's Hour is designed to provide practical, experience-based guidance you can actually use. Join us each month as we explore what it takes to move from idea to exit and every step in between. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you listen.

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