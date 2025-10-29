Webinar Series: Preparing For The 2026 US Proxy & Annual Reporting Season

10-K and Disclosure Trends Proxy Statement and Annual Meeting Preparation Webinar | November 10, 2025

12:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT

Register here.



The proxy and annual reporting season may seem a long way off. However, in light of the amount of work and planning that goes into the proxy statement, annual report, and annual meeting of shareholders, this is the ideal time to begin preparations. Companies will have to weigh various considerations this upcoming proxy season, including the objectives of new leadership at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Join a team of Mayer Brown panelists for a series of two webinars to discuss the key issues for the upcoming 2026 season.



This first session, on November 10, 2025, will focus on considerations for the preparation of annual reports, including disclosure trends, hot topics, and compliance tips. Themes to be discussed include, among others:

– Considerations related to risk factor disclosures

– Artificial intelligence

– Cybersecurity and climate change disclosure trends

– Financial reporting issues, including non-GAAP disclosures, critical accounting estimates, and segment reporting

– Beneficial ownership reporting

– Filer status determinations

– Director and Officer questionnaires Webinar | November 19, 2025

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EDT

Register here.



Join us for the second of two webinars to discuss the key issues for 2026, including the objectives of new leadership at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. During this session, Mayer Brown lawyers Ryan Liebl, Ali Perry, Liz Walsh, and Jennifer Zepralka, as well as Edward Greene, Managing Director, Georgeson Advisory, will discuss the following topics, among others:

– Recent proxy statement developments

– Proxy voting matters and trends in shareholder proposals

– Environmental and social matters

– Shareholder engagement

– Executive compensation disclosures

– Recent SEC guidance relevant to proxy statements and shareholder proposals

