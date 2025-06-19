ARTICLE
19 June 2025

SEC Formally Withdraws Fourteen Rule Proposals

On June 12, 2025 the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") formally withdrew fourteen outstanding...
Nathan Schuur,Robert H. Sutton, and John Mahon
On June 12, 2025 the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") formally withdrew fourteen outstanding rule proposals issued by the prior administration. Although most observers doubted that the current Commission would adopt these proposals, the SEC's action confirms that any future rulemaking on these topics must start anew with a new proposal and a fresh opportunity for public comment.[1]

Withdrawn proposals relating to the business of investment advisers, investment companies or brokers are below:

Withdrawn proposals relating to public markets investors, or to public markets generally, are below:

Notably absent from the list of withdrawn proposals was the joint proposal by the SEC and the Department of the Treasury that would have required investment advisers to implement procedures to verify the identities of their customers (the "CIP Rule"). It is unclear at this stage whether this indicates an intent to actually enact this proposal, which could potentially be beneficial for the administration's national security priorities, or simply reflects the need for coordinated action with the Department of the Treasury.

In April and October of each year, Federal agencies, including the SEC, are required by law to publish an agenda of proposed rulemaking that they expect to have a substantial impact on the economy. Under normal circumstances, the SEC would have published the Spring 2025 edition of its agenda by now, potentially shedding light on the CIP Rule and other near-term priorities. As of this writing, however, the SEC has not released the statutorily required agenda.

Nevertheless, new rule proposals and proposed amendments remain likely during the remainder of the current administration, including on some of the topics addressed by the now-withdrawn proposals. For example, Commissioners' public statements have indicated an intent to revise the Custody Rule to address cryptocurrencies and other digital assets. Likewise, the rapid adoption of AI tools may eventually prompt SEC action (likely with materially different scope and compliance burdens than the withdrawn proposal).

Footnote

1. On several occasions during the prior administration, the SEC forwent issuing a fresh proposal and instead simply reopened the comment period on an older, already-noticed rulemaking before proceeding directly to final adoption. Reopening the record — even if accompanied by new requests for comment — can speed the process because the Commission need not prepare a new proposing release (or, indeed, settle on the precise rule text) before soliciting input. Yet this shortcut creates uncertainty for commenters: without an updated proposal, they have little visibility into the version of the rule the SEC now favors and therefore cannot easily determine what comments would be most useful to submit.

