Securities Litigation: Allianz Funds Multi-Strategy Trust And Others v Barclays Plc Settles Following High Court Judgment Delivering Blow To Passive Investors

In the final twist of this much talked about case, a consent order was filed on 18 December 2024 dismissing the shareholder action brought by 460 institutional investors against Barclays Plc ("Barclays") following a confidential settlement.

This settlement comes hot on the heels of the pivotal judgment handed down by Leech J on 25 October 2024, concerning the reliance requirement for claims under section 90A (subsequently Schedule 10A) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"). In that judgment, Leech J ruled that "passive" investors who could not show that they heard, read or otherwise were aware of Barclays' published information had no real prospect of proving that they had relied on that information, and therefore granted Barclays' application for summary judgment in respect of those claimants. Leech J's judgment marked the first occasion on which the courts of England and Wales have considered whether "price / market reliance" arguments – whereby reliance is presumed on the basis that a company's share price incorporates material information – are sufficient to satisfy the reliance requirement in section 90A / Schedule 10A FSMA. In a major blow to investors in passive funds, Leech J rejected such arguments. The judgment also represents the first time the courts have considered the application of paragraph 5 of Schedule 10A FSMA, which concerns the dishonest delay of publication of information.

1 Background to the proceedings

The claims related to Barclays' LX Liquidity Cross trading system, which formed part of its Equities Electronic Trading Division. The claimants alleged that they suffered loss as a result of allegedly untrue or misleading statements and/or omissions made by Barclays in its published information in relation to LX Liquidity Cross, and/or due to Barclays allegedly dishonest delay in publishing information. The claimants argued that as a result of the allegedly untrue or misleading statements, omissions and/or dishonest delays, the market price for Barclays' shares was artificially inflated in excess of the true value. The claimants relied on falls in the market value of Barclays' shares following the disclosure of a complaint by the Attorney General of the State of New York ("NYAG") relating to LX Liquidity Cross, and of a subsequent settlement agreement with the NYAG and submission to a SEC Order.

Leech J's October judgment arose from an application by Barclays for strike out or (reverse) summary judgment in respect of 241 of the claimants' claims under section 90A / Schedule 10A FSMA. Barclays' case was that these claimants did not allege and could not prove that they continued to hold or disposed of Barclays' shares in reliance on published information within the meaning of Schedule 10A of FSMA. Barclays also challenged the claimants' claims under paragraph 5 of Schedule 10A FSMA which alleged that they suffered loss as a result of delay by Barclays in publishing information.

2 Reliance Requirement

Schedule 10A FSMA (the successor to section 90A FSMA) provides investors with redress against an issuer of securities for misleading statements or omissions in "published information", such as quarterly or annual reports and trading updates, in circumstances where: a "person discharging managerial responsibilities" ("PDMR") of the issuer (i) knew that, or was reckless as to whether, the statement in question was untrue or misleading; or (ii) knew that the relevant omission involved the dishonest concealment of a material fact; and the person acquiring the securities relied on that published information in circumstances where such reliance was objectively reasonable.

The meaning of "reliance" is a central question in claims based on section 90A / Schedule 10A FSMA, particularly given the increasing popularity in the UK of funds whose investment processes are wholly or partly "passive", "index-linked" or "tracking" in nature, meaning that they track a particular market or index, such as the FTSE 100, and aim to match its performance. Passive investors cannot, of course, evidence direct reliance on the published information of the companies in which they invest. Instead, as in this case, investors have advanced "price / market reliance" arguments akin to those deployed in US securities litigation in order to seek to meet the reliance requirement under section 90A / Schedule 10A FSMA. These arguments are predicated on the assumption that, in an efficient market, all publicly available information on a company is reflected in the market price of its securities. This would mean that passive funds which invest on the basis of the share price were (indirectly) relying on the company's published information in doing so. As discussed in our previous article "Key Issues and Emerging Trends in Securities Litigation", reliance arguments advanced in Various Claimants v Serco Group plc [2023] EWHC 119 (Ch), another shareholder mass claim in this jurisdiction, include (i) "market reliance", defined as a "decision, including an automated decision to acquire, continue to hold or dispose of shares in the market at the (inflated) price at which they were in fact acquired and held"; and (ii) "price reliance", defined as market reliance in circumstances in which the claimant is also aware of "(a) the price of the shares and (b) the published information being true, complete and accurate".

Within the group action against Barclays, the claimants were divided into three categories: (i) "Category A" Claimants, who had "read and considered Barclay Plc's relevant Published Information", such that they relied on it directly; (ii) "Category B" Claimants, who relied on the relevant published information indirectly through sources which acted as a conduit for the substantive contents of the information; and (iii) "Category C" Claimants, who alleged that they exhibited "price / market reliance", in the sense that the price of Barclays' shares would have been influenced by the contents of or omissions from its published information as described above.

Barclays' application related to the 241 claimants which comprised Category C. In brief, Barclays' case was that to meet the reliance requirement under section 90A / Schedule 10A FSMA, a claimant must prove that they actually read or considered the specific statements containing the allegedly untrue or misleading statements on which they claimed to have relied, or the publication from which they allege information was omitted.

After extensive consideration of the statutory background, Leech J ultimately concluded that Parliament must have used the term "reliance" to limit the recovery of compensation pursuant to s.90A/Schedule 10A to those investors who were able to prove that they had actively relied on the published information in question. He found that the appropriate test was the common law test for inducement or reliance in the tort of deceit, which requires a claimant to prove that "they read or heard the representation, that they understood it in the sense which they allege was false and that it caused them to act in a way which caused them loss." Accordingly, Leech J decided that a statement can only cause an individual to act or operate on their decision-making process if they hear or read it, or if the statement (or the gist of it) is communicated to them by a third party.

On omissions, Leech J stated that investors are required to prove that they relied on the incomplete published information when deciding whether to acquire, hold or dispose of the shares in question, provided that such reliance was reasonable. They are not required to prove that they had relied on the omission itself.

Accordingly, Leech J found that the Category C

3 Dishonest delay

Separately, paragraph 5 of Schedule 10A FSMA imposes liability for "dishonest delay" in the publication of information, where a PDMR within the issuer acted dishonestly in doing so. Notably, there is no reliance requirement under paragraph 5.

In the Barclays litigation, in addition to the claims based on alleged untrue or misleading statements and omissions, the claimants also alleged that Barclays was liable under paragraph 5 in respect of alleged failures to publish particular information which it had a duty to disclose. The claimants contended that paragraph 5 extends to cover not only information published after delay, but also information which has not been published at all.

Leech J rejected this interpretation. Leech J held that Schedule 10A imposes liability only in respect of information that has actually been published. The Judge agreed with Barclays' argument that if the claimants' interpretation of paragraph 5 was correct, paragraph 5 would overlap with liability under paragraph 3 for misleading omissions, but without imposing the reliance requirement. That would enable claimants to avoid the reliance requirement insofar as they are able to frame failures to publish information as delays under paragraph 5, rather than omissions under paragraph 3. Leech J said that this overlap would render paragraph 3 almost redundant. Accordingly, Leech J held that the claimants had no real prospect of succeeding on their claims under paragraph 5 at trial, and granted summary judgment in respect of those claims.

4 Conclusions

The timing of the settlement, reached prior to any appeal of Leech J's October judgment, means that, at least in the short term, the judgment is likely to provide ample ammunition for other issuers presently facing section 90A / Schedule 10A FSMA claims from passive investors to apply to have those claims struck out. Whilst the judgment is wholly logical in its interpretation of the FMSA provisions, its effect is to deny a large proportion of investors from redress on account of their characteristics, irrespective of the degree of wrongdoing on the part of the defendant issuer. Given the substantial and growing number of investors represented by passive funds in the UK investment market, this may well have a chilling impact on the securities litigation market and will likely require a recalculation by third-party funders of the overall value of group claims pursuant to FSMA provisions in the future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.