Deposition Is The First Day Of Trial

High-level executives often don't dedicate the necessary time to become effective witnesses during depositions. With most depositions on video these days, a company witness's failure to prepare can lead to disaster. When you need to win, it's imperative that company witnesses understand their deposition is essentially the first day of trial.

The Importance of Intensive Deposition Preparation

Intensive deposition preparation can be painful—for both the witnesses and the lawyers. But it significantly improves performance during the actual deposition, ultimately saving the company time and money and better positioning the case for settlement.

I get it; executives' time is valuable, and they're smart people who can handle tough situations. But deposition isn't their game, and good trial lawyers can extract truly awful soundbites (the "gold nuggets") that they string together and play by video at trial. If an executive performs poorly in a deposition, it can negatively affect the settlement value of the case. And if the case actually goes to trial, it will require more time and resources to train the witness and try to undo the damage caused by a bad deposition.

Understanding the Stakes

Company witnesses need to recognize that their deposition is a critical component of the litigation process. Here's why: