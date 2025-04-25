As the Trump Administration approaches 100 days in office, we explore the key policy shifts and regulatory changes affecting business and markets across industries in our New Directions Audio Series.

For public companies and companies seeking to raise capital, we discuss the SEC's latest initiatives on capital raising, and we also address recent SEC actions addressing public company disclosures, proxy solicitations and shareholder engagement.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.