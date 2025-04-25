ARTICLE
25 April 2025

New Directions Audio Series

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
David M. Lynn

As the Trump Administration approaches 100 days in office, we explore the key policy shifts and regulatory changes affecting business and markets across industries in our New Directions Audio Series.

For public companies and companies seeking to raise capital, we discuss the SEC's latest initiatives on capital raising, and we also address recent SEC actions addressing public company disclosures, proxy solicitations and shareholder engagement.

Authors
Photo of David M. Lynn
David M. Lynn
