Executive Order 14117 And Practical Approaches To The DOJ's Final Implementing Rule [Webinar] (Video)

In collaboration with Baker McKenzie, our recent masterclass delves into the Department of Justice's (DOJ's) Data Security Program requirements for restricted data transactions, providing you with actionable insights to navigate the complexities of today's regulatory landscape. Learn how to strengthen your organization's compliance strategies while protecting value creation.

Key Takeaways

Data and Timeline: Explore crucial dates from the DOJ, including the existing extension, July deadline, and October deadline.

Restricted Transfer Insights: Learn about the countries of concern, what constitutes a covered person, what data is in scope, and what defines a covered transaction.

Impacts on Trade: Hear insights from Baker McKenzie's International Trade Practice leader on recent events, including tariffs, and how the DOJ's Final Rule may impact global trade.

Effective Strategies for Building Robust Data Security Programs: Understand Ankura's phased approach to implementing the required Data Security Program, focused on the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) security requirements, developing a Data Compliance Program, along with the audit and recordkeeping requirements.

Remain proactive amidst the shifting dynamics of data governance and cybersecurity. Tune in now to equip your organization for a future that's both secure and compliant.

