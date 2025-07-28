Permission To Innovate: Rethinking AI Adoption In Law Firms

AI is no longer a distant concept for law firms. It's here -- and it has the potential to transform how we deliver for clients with greater accuracy and efficiency. Yet, many law firms remain hesitant to act. That is not surprising; This is not new, lawyers are rarely early-adopters, and in many cases, that caution serves us well. When it comes to AI, I believe the time for leadership and change is now—because of AI's complexity and its transformational power.

In her recent article, Marcie Borgal Shunk makes a compelling case for why AI adoption in law firms must be human-led. She highlights the cultural and operational challenges that firms face—and the critical role leadership plays in overcoming them.

Perfection is often the enemy of good; it is also the enemy of adaptability. For centuries, the legal profession has prized precision and precedent. But in the age of AI, clinging to perfection may hinder progress.

As noted in the Thomson Reuters Future of Professionals Report, "firms with visible, articulated AI strategies are twice as likely to experience revenue growth from AI." This data underscores a simple truth: firms that wait for perfect solutions may miss the opportunity to lead.

At Mintz. we have taken deliberate steps to lead with vision. With John B. Koss as our Head of Innovation and strong support from leadership, we're building a culture that encourages experimentation and client-focused innovation.

Our management -- from Bob Bodian to Jason McCord -- provide top-level support. But this is not a top-down directive. We're working at all levels of the firm to understand the tools our people need to better serve our clients. Client service remains our north star.

As Ms. Shunk notes, "when leaders give explicit permission to experiment, acknowledge that not every attempt will succeed, and openly champion those who try something new, they create the conditions for innovation to take root."

AI won't replace lawyers—but lawyers who use AI effectively will outpace those who don't. The future of law is not just about technology—it's about leadership, adaptability, and a relentless focus on client service.

When leaders give explicit permission to experiment, acknowledge that not every attempt will succeed, and openly champion those who try something new, they create the conditions for innovation to take root. www.law.com/...

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.