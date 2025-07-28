NMRS Federal Regulatory AI Update: Trump Administration Prepares Sweeping Federal AI Action Plan

The White House is preparing to release a major policy framework this week that will reshape how the U.S. regulates, deploys, and exports artificial intelligence as well as the interplay between state and federal AI regulation.

The plan, titled "Winning the Race: America's AI Action Plan," is expected to be released Wednesday and will be accompanied by up to three executive orders focused on AI deregulation, infrastructure development, and international competitiveness.

Here's what we know so far — and what it could mean for the AI ecosystem across sectors.

Blocking State AI Rules and Cutting Red Tape

A core pillar of the Action Plan will be scaling back both state and federal AI regulations seen as stifling innovation. Key provisions include:

Blocking federal AI funding to states with restrictive AI laws.

FCC oversight of state AI regulations, evaluating whether they conflict with federal authority under the Communications Act of 1934.

A new Request for Information from the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) to identify outdated federal rules, with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) tasked with coordinating reform.

This deregulatory push mirrors a previously proposed — but ultimately dropped — congressional moratorium on state AI laws.

Executive Order on "Woke AI" and DEI Rollbacks

The forthcoming executive orders will also tackle what the administration views as ideological bias in government-supported AI.

Expected actions include:

An executive order on "neutrality" in federal AI procurement, spearheaded by White House AI leaders David Sacks and Sriram Krishnan.

Revisions to the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, stripping references to diversity, equity, misinformation, and climate change.

This signals a clear departure from the safety- and ethics-focused AI governance framework championed by the previous administration.

Fast-Tracking Data Center Development

Infrastructure is also a key focus. The Action Plan is expected to emphasize permitting reform and a buildout of compute resources through:

An executive order directing the Department of Energy to seek proposals for data centers on federal land.

Anticipated changes to National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) rules to accelerate permitting timelines.

These moves aim to reduce bottlenecks for AI infrastructure — a priority for both the federal government and the private sector.

Boosting U.S. AI Exports and International Influence

The administration's vision also has a strong global dimension. According to sources, the plan includes:

A push to promote U.S. AI exports, especially to nations lacking domestic AI capabilities.

"Full-stack deployment packages" and international data center projects led by the Commerce Department.

A call to counter Chinese influence in international standards-setting bodies for AI and emerging technologies.

These steps aim to reinforce American leadership in the global AI race.

Growing the AI Ecosystem Domestically

To foster innovation and workforce development, the Action Plan will:

Launch a National AI Research Resource (NAIRR) pilot with private-sector partners.

Establish regional AI Centers of Excellence.

Promote open-source AI development.

Develop a national strategy for AI R&D investments.

Encourage adoption of AI technologies across the Department of Defense.

One Notable Guardrail: Combatting Synthetic Media Abuse

While the overall approach is deregulatory, the administration plans to strengthen protections against AI-generated nonconsensual content.

Expect further implementation of the TAKE IT DOWN Act, which mandates the removal of nonconsensual synthetic media (e.g., deepfakes and explicit AI-generated content) and criminalizes its publication.

This provision is closely tied to efforts championed by First Lady Melania Trump and remains one of the few areas of bipartisan agreement in AI policy.

NEXT STEPS

This plan is poised to affect a wide range of industries — from finance and energy to infrastructure, education, and AI developers themselves. The AI Action Plan represents both regulatory risk and opportunity that demands strategic planning. The Nelson Mullins Government Relations team is actively monitoring this evolving AI policy landscape and engaging with federal agencies and Capitol Hill.

