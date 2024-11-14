The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program – Defense Contractors Must Rapidly Prepare And Implement

The Department of Defense (DoD) has officially launched the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program, which requires federal contractors and subcontractors across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) to comply with strict cybersecurity standards. The CMMC program aims to protect Federal Contract Information (FCI) and Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in DoD contracts from evolving cyber threats by requiring defense contractors to implement comprehensive cybersecurity controls. The CMMC Program, which must be confirmed by contracting officers, moves beyond the prior self-assessment model for many contractors to a certification-based approach verified by DoD-approved third-party assessors known as CMMC Third Party Assessor Organizations (C3PAOs).

This client alert outlines the key elements of the CMMC program, providing a detailed analysis of the new certification requirements, timelines for implementation, and practical steps contractors can take to prepare for compliance.

CMMC Overview and Purpose

The CMMC Program represents the DoD's commitment to ensuring that companies handling FCI and CUI meet stringent cybersecurity standards. The program was developed in response to increasing cyber threats targeting the defense supply chain and is designed to verify that defense contractors and subcontractors have implemented the necessary security measures to safeguard sensitive information.

The CMMC Program consists of three levels of certification, with each level representing an increasing set of cybersecurity controls. The certification levels correspond to the type of information handled by the contractor, with higher levels required for contractors handling more sensitive information, such as CUI.

The DoD officially published the CMMC final rule on October 15, 2024, establishing the CMMC Program within federal regulations. The rule will be effective 60 days after publication, marking a significant milestone in the program's rollout. DoD expects to publish the final rule amending the DFARS to add CMMC requirements to DoD contracts in early 2025. Contractors that fail to meet CMMC requirements will be ineligible for DoD contracts that involve FCI or CUI and could face significant penalties if they inappropriately attest to compliance.

The overall scope of the CMMC rule is relatively clear; however, some key elements are ambiguous and, in some cases, may require careful consideration. Particularly at the outset of any assessment process, a pre-risk gap assessment internal review, ideally conducted under legal privilege, is recommended to permit sufficient time to address shortfalls in technical controls or governance. The typical timeline for implementing a CMMC-type program may take many months, and we strongly recommend that clients begin this process soon if they have not already started—it is now unquestionably a requirement to do business with the DoD.

CMMC Certification Levels

The CMMC Program features three certification levels that contractors must achieve depending on the nature and sensitivity of the information they handle:

Level 1 (Self-Assessment)

Contractors at this level must meet 15 basic safeguarding requirements outlined in Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 52.204-21. These requirements focus on protecting FCI, which refers to information not intended for public release but necessary for performing the contracted services. A self-assessment is sufficient to achieve certification at this level.

Level 2 (Self-Assessment or Third-Party Assessment)

Contractors handling CUI must meet 110 security controls specified in NIST Special Publication (SP) 800-171. CUI includes unclassified information that requires safeguarding or dissemination controls according to federal regulations. To achieve certification, contractors at this level can conduct a self-assessment or engage a C3PAO. Most defense contracts involving CUI will require third-party assessments to verify compliance.

Level 3 (Third-Party Assessment by DIBCAC)

Contractors supporting critical national security programs or handling highly sensitive CUI must achieve Level 3 certification. This level adds 24 security controls from NIST SP 800-172 to protect CUI from advanced persistent threats. The Defense Contract Management Agency's (DCMA) Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) will conduct assessments for Level 3 contractors. This is the most stringent level of certification and is reserved for contractors working on the most sensitive programs.

Each certification level builds upon the previous one, with Level 3 being the most comprehensive. Certification is valid for three years, after which, contractors must be reassessed.

Certification Process and Assessment Requirements

Contractors seeking certification must undergo an assessment process that varies depending on the level of certification they are targeting. For Levels 1 and 2, contractors may conduct self-assessments. However, third-party assessments are required for most contracts at Level 2 and all contracts at Level 3. The assessment process includes several key steps:

Self-Assessment (Level 1 and Level 2 (Self))

Contractors at Level 1 or Level 2 (Self) must perform an internal assessment of their cybersecurity practices and submit their results to the Supplier Performance Risk System (SPRS). This system is the DoD's centralized repository for contractor cybersecurity assessments. Contractors must affirm their compliance annually to maintain their certification status.

Third-Party Assessment (Level 2 (C3PAO) and Level 3 (DIBCAC))

For higher-level certifications, contractors must engage a certified C3PAO to conduct an independent assessment of their compliance with the applicable security controls. For Level 3 certifications, assessments will be performed by the DIBCAC. These assessments will involve reviewing the contractor's cybersecurity practices, examining documentation, and conducting interviews to verify that the contractor has implemented the necessary controls.

Plan of Action and Milestones (POA&M)

Contractors that do not meet all of the required security controls during their assessment may develop a POA&M. This document outlines the steps the contractor will take to address any deficiencies. Contractors have 180 days to close out their POA&M, after which they must undergo a follow-up assessment to verify that all deficiencies have been addressed. If the contractor fails to meet the requirements within the 180-day window, their conditional certification will expire, and they will be ineligible for future contract awards.

Affirmation

After completing an assessment and addressing any deficiencies, contractors must submit an affirmation of compliance to SPRS. This affirmation must be submitted annually to maintain certification, even if a third-party assessment is only required once every three years.

Integration of CMMC in DoD Contracts

The CMMC Program will be integrated into DoD contracts through a phased implementation process. The program will initially apply to a limited number of contracts, but it will eventually become a requirement for all contracts involving FCI and CUI. The implementation will occur in four phases:

Phase 1 (Early 2025)

Following the publication of the final DFARS rule, CMMC requirements will be introduced in select solicitations. Contractors bidding on these contracts must meet the required CMMC level to be eligible for contract awards.

Phase 2

One year after the start of Phase 1, additional contracts requiring CMMC certification will be released. Contractors at this stage must meet Level 2 certification if handling CUI.

Phase 3

A year after the start of Phase 2, more contracts, including those requiring Level 3 certification, will include CMMC requirements.

Phase 4 (Full Implementation)

The final phase, expected to occur by 2028, will fully implement CMMC requirements across all applicable DoD contracts. From this point forward, contractors must meet the required CMMC level as a condition of contract award, exercise of option periods, and contract extensions.

Flow-Down Requirements for Subcontractors

CMMC requirements will apply to prime contractors and their subcontractors. Prime contractors must ensure that their subcontractors meet the appropriate CMMC level. This flow-down requirement will impact the entire defense supply chain, as subcontractors handling FCI must achieve at least Level 1 certification, and those handling CUI must achieve Level 2.

Subcontractors must be certified before the prime contractor can award them subcontracts. Prime contractors will be responsible for verifying that their subcontractors hold the necessary CMMC certification.

Temporary Deficiencies and Enduring Exceptions

The CMMC Program allows for limited flexibility in cases where contractors cannot meet all of the required security controls. Two key mechanisms provide this flexibility:

Temporary Deficiencies

Contractors may temporarily fall short of compliance with specific security controls, provided they document the deficiency in a POA&M and work toward remediation. These temporary deficiencies must be addressed within 180 days to maintain certification. Failure to close out POA&Ms within the required timeframe will result in the expiration of the contractor's conditional certification status.

Enduring Exceptions

In some cases, contractors may be granted an enduring exception for specific security controls that are not feasible to implement due to the nature of the system or equipment being used. For example, medical devices or specialized test equipment may not support all cybersecurity controls required by the CMMC Program. In these cases, contractors can document the exception in their System Security Plan (SSP) and work with the DoD to determine appropriate mitigations.

Compliance Obligations and Contractual Penalties

The DoD has made it clear that failure to comply with CMMC requirements will have serious consequences for contractors. Noncompliant contractors will be ineligible for contract awards. Moreover, the Department of Justice's Civil Cyber-Fraud Initiative looms menacingly in the background, as it actively pursues False Claims Act actions against defense contractors for alleged failures to comply with cybersecurity requirements in the DFARS. In addition, the DoD reserves the right to investigate contractors that have achieved CMMC certification to verify their continued compliance. If an investigation reveals that a contractor has not adequately implemented the required controls, the contractor may face contract termination and other contractual remedies.

Preparing for CMMC Certification

Given the far-reaching implications of the CMMC Program, contractors and subcontractors should begin preparing for certification as soon as possible. As an initial step, an internal, confidential gap assessment is highly advisable, preferably done under legal privilege, to fully understand both past and current shortfalls in compliance with existing cybersecurity requirements that will now be more fully examined in the CMMC process. Key steps include:

Assess Current Cybersecurity Posture

Contractors should conduct an internal assessment of their current cybersecurity practices against the CMMC requirements. This will help identify any gaps and areas that need improvement before seeking certification.

Develop an SSP

Contractors handling CUI must develop and maintain an SSP that outlines how they will meet the security controls specified in NIST SP 800-171. This document will serve as the foundation for both internal and third-party assessments.

Engage a C3PAO

Contractors at Level 2 (C3PAO) and Level 3 must identify and engage a certified C3PAO to conduct their assessments. Given the anticipated demand for assessments, contractors should begin this process early to avoid delays.

Prepare a POA&M

For contractors that do not meet all required controls at the time of assessment, developing a POA&M will be crucial to addressing deficiencies within the required 180-day window.

Review Subcontractor Compliance

Prime contractors must review their subcontractors' compliance with CMMC requirements and ensure they hold the appropriate certification level. This flow-down requirement will impact the entire defense supply chain.

Conclusion

The CMMC Program marks a significant shift in the oversight of how the DoD manages cybersecurity risks within its defense supply chain. While DoD contractors that handle CUI have had contractual obligations to comply with the NIST SP 800-171 requirements since January 1, 2018, the addition of third-party assessments and more stringent security controls for Level 3 contracts aim to improve the overall cybersecurity posture of contractors handling FCI and CUI. Contractors that fail to comply with CMMC requirements risk losing eligibility for DoD contracts, which could result in substantial business losses.

Given the phased implementation of the program, contractors must act now to assess their cybersecurity practices, engage with certified third-party assessors, and ensure compliance with the new requirements. Proactive planning and preparation will be key to maintaining eligibility for future DoD contracts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.