14 January 2026

One Minute Matters [Video]: Does Your AI Notetaker Waive Your Attorney-Client Privilege? (With Jeff Gifford)

AI notetaking tools have become ubiquitous in business meetings, but they pose serious legal risks in the boardroom that most directors don't realize.
Jeffrey C. Gifford
The core issue? AI tools create permanent, verbatim records that can inadvertently waive attorney-client privilege, expose confidential strategies, and become discoverable in litigation. Unlike human notetakers who understand discretion, AI captures everything—including what should never be documented.

Jeff Gifford explains some key risks you need to understand, and why your best bet is to outright ban the use of AI notetaking in board meetings, committee meetings, and executive sessions. For other business contexts, use only enterprise tools with proper data governance and obtain necessary consent.

Jeffrey C. Gifford
