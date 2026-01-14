One Minute Matters [Video]: Does Your AI Notetaker Waive Your Attorney-Client Privilege? (With Jeff Gifford)

You should expect more from your law firm than only excellent legal counsel. Delivering for our clients also means holding ourselves to the highest standards of service, performance, and innovation.
Every client has a different vision for success, so we adapt a custom approach for each of them. We help you identify your goals to craft pragmatic, unique, and efficient solutions that deliver value the way you define it.
For nearly 100 years, we’ve served clients around the world from our strategically situated offices in Michigan, Illinois, Texas, Washington, D.C., California, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Through our practice management structure and our focused Industry Groups, we know and understand the sectors in which our clients compete, from Automotive to Energy, from Gaming to Financial Institutions.
within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Employment and HR and Insurance topic(s)
with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries
AI notetaking tools have become ubiquitous in business meetings,
but they pose serious legal risks in the boardroom that most
directors don't realize.
The core issue? AI tools create permanent, verbatim records that
can inadvertently waive attorney-client privilege, expose
confidential strategies, and become discoverable in litigation.
Unlike human notetakers who understand discretion, AI captures
everything—including what should never be documented.
Jeff Gifford explains some key risks you need to understand, and
why your best bet is to outright ban the use of AI notetaking in
board meetings, committee meetings, and executive sessions. For
other business contexts, use only enterprise tools with proper data
governance and obtain necessary consent.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.