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The latest issue of the Goodwin Public Company Advisory News Roundup has been posted, covering the period from May 11, 2026 – May 21, 2026. The Roundup highlights the latest developments in SEC and stock exchange regulatory activity, corporate governance and other topics relevant to public company counseling and compliance. We address the following topics in this issue:
- SEC Proposes Significant Changes to the Registered Offering Framework
- SEC Proposes New Filer Status Designations for Public Companies
- SEC Rescinds No Admit/No Deny Policy in Enforcement Proceedings
- SEC Approves Nasdaq’s Enhanced Listing Standards for China-Based Companies
- SEC’s New Director of Enforcement Articulates His Plans for the Enforcement Division
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The post Public Company Advisory News Roundup: SEC Proposes Significant Changes to the Registered Offering Framework appeared first on Public Company Advisory Blog.
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