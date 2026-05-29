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29 May 2026

Public Company Advisory News Roundup: SEC Proposes Significant Changes To The Registered Offering Framework

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The latest issue of the Goodwin Public Company Advisory News Roundup has been posted, covering the period from May 11, 2026 – May 21, 2026.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
David M. Lynn,Folake Ayoola,Jonathan Burr
+3 Authors
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The latest issue of the Goodwin Public Company Advisory News Roundup has been posted, covering the period from May 11, 2026 – May 21, 2026. The Roundup highlights the latest developments in SEC and stock exchange regulatory activity, corporate governance and other topics relevant to public company counseling and compliance. We address the following topics in this issue:

  1. SEC Proposes Significant Changes to the Registered Offering Framework
  2. SEC Proposes New Filer Status Designations for Public Companies
  3. SEC Rescinds No Admit/No Deny Policy in Enforcement Proceedings
  4. SEC Approves Nasdaq’s Enhanced Listing Standards for China-Based Companies
  5. SEC’s New Director of Enforcement Articulates His Plans for the Enforcement Division

Subscribe to the Goodwin Public Company Advisory News Roundup today!

The post Public Company Advisory News Roundup: SEC Proposes Significant Changes to the Registered Offering Framework appeared first on Public Company Advisory Blog.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of David M. Lynn
David M. Lynn
Photo of Folake Ayoola
Folake Ayoola
Photo of Jacqueline R. Kaufman
Jacqueline R. Kaufman
Photo of Jonathan Burr
Jonathan Burr
Photo of James H. Hammons Jr.
James H. Hammons Jr.
Photo of John O. Newell
John O. Newell
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