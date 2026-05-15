SEC Proposes Semiannual Reporting Option: What Public Companies Need To Know About Semiannual Reporting

On May 5, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) issued a 279-page proposed rule that would allow eligible domestic reporting companies to replace quarterly...

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On May 5, 2026, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) issued a 279-page proposed rule that would allow eligible domestic reporting companies to replace quarterly Form 10-Q filings with a single semiannual report on new Form 10-S (Release No. 33-11414; the “Proposing Release”). If adopted, the proposed Form 10-S election would allow domestic issuers to opt out of the mandatory quarterly reporting cadence that has governed U.S. capital markets since 1970, a change that may reduce compliance costs certain issuers. For most established reporting companies, however, the practical utility of a semiannual election will likely remain constrained by deeply embedded quarterly reporting covenants, existing PCAOB comfort letter timing requirements, and entrenched institutional market expectations.

Key Takeaways

A proposed semiannual reporting election would permit eligible issuers to indicate such election via a checkbox on Forms 10, 10-K, S-1, S-3, S-4, and S-11 (thereby becoming “semiannual filers”).

Semiannual filers would file a single Form 10-S covering the first six months of the fiscal year in lieu of three quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

New “quarterly filer” and “semiannual filer” definitions are proposed to Exchange Act Rule 12b-2, with corresponding technical amendments to Regulation S-X to address financial statement staleness in registration and proxy statements.

The proposal would cover approximately 6,000 Exchange Act reporting companies currently filing on Form 10-Q. Investment companies (excluding business development companies and face-amount certificate companies), foreign private issuers filing on Form 20-F or 40-F, and asset-backed issuers remain excluded.

Includes conforming amendments to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K and existing disclosure control regulations to integrate the new semiannual reporting cadence.

Practical Next Steps for Companies

Assuming the SEC adopts a framework substantially similar to the proposed rules, companies evaluating a semiannual election should prioritize the following actions:

Audit Debt Covenants. Review existing credit facilities, bond indentures, and material loan agreements for mandatory quarterly financial delivery covenants that would render a federal semiannual election moot.

Consult Auditors. Assess how a Form 10-S election would impact the ability to procure customary underwriter comfort under PCAOB AS 6101’s 135-day rule ahead of anticipated capital markets transactions.

Assess Analyst and Investor Expectations. Coordinate with investor relations to evaluate the potential impact on analyst coverage, institutional holding metrics, and broader market perception.

Evaluate Internal Controls. Confirm whether the existing control environment can sustain ICFR compliance and support real-time Form 8-K disclosures absent the strict discipline of a quarterly closing process.

Review Insider Trading Policies. Determine whether contracted open trading windows align with equity compensation practices, and proactively establish Rule 10b5-1 trading plans for key insiders.

Current and Proposed Regulatory Framework

Under existing rules, domestic reporting companies must file a Form 10-Q within 40 days (for large accelerated and accelerated filers) or 45 days (for non-accelerated filers) following each fiscal quarter-end. The proposed Form 10-S would require semiannual filers to provide interim financial statements for the first six-month period, alongside Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), risk factor updates, and disclosure controls evaluations, mirroring current Form 10-Q requirements but on a semiannual cadence. The filing deadline for Form 10-S would mirror the existing Form 10-Q deadline: 40 days after the end of the first semiannual period (large accelerated and accelerated filers), and 45 days for all other registrants.

Election Mechanics and Annual Re-Election

The election to file semiannually would be made annually by checking a box on the cover page of the Form 10-K or, for newly public companies, on the cover page of the initial registration statement on Form S-1, S-3, S-4, S-11, or Form 10. This election would govern the upcoming fiscal year. Semiannual filers would be required to affirmatively re-elect each year. Issuers would be unable to switch between semiannual and quarterly reporting until the next Form 10-K annual report is filed, unless correcting a mistaken checkbox election. Such errors may be corrected by amending the Form 10-K as soon as practicable after discovery, prior to the issuer’s first Form 10-Q deadline that fiscal year.

Profiles of Potential Semiannual Filers

Certain issuer profiles face few structural impediments and may realize tangible benefits from semiannual reporting:

Pre-Revenue Biotechnology and Life Sciences Companies

The SEC’s economic analysis identifies pre-revenue biotechnology companies as prime candidates, as investor focus typically centers on clinical milestones and regulatory developments rather than interim financial metrics. These securities frequently trade on Form 8-K disclosures rather than quarterly financial results.

Smaller Reporting Companies and Emerging Growth Companies

Fixed compliance costs disproportionately burden smaller issuers. The SEC’s economic analysis notes that the relative compliance cost savings may be most impactful for smaller issuers with streamlined operations, allowing capital to be redirected toward strategic growth.

Companies Without Contractual Quarterly Requirements

Issuers operating without debt covenants, credit facilities, or other agreements mandating quarterly financial delivery can capture the full economic benefit of semiannual reporting without maintaining parallel internal quarterly processes.

Companies with Limited Analyst Coverage

Issuers with minimal analyst following face lower informational costs from reduced reporting frequency. According to the Proposing Release, smaller reporting companies issue earnings releases with only 56% of Form 10-Q filings, suggesting dampened investor demand for quarterly intervals.

OTC-Traded Companies

OTC-traded companies face less market pressure to maintain a quarterly cadence compared to Nasdaq- or NYSE-listed peers, where institutional ownership, analyst coverage, and exchange listing standards implicitly or explicitly drive quarterly disclosures.

Structural Barriers to Semiannual Adoption

Despite the benefits that semiannual reporting may offer, certain issuers may continue quarterly reporting. These include issuers that frequently raise capital, that are subject to debt agreements mandating quarterly financial statements, or that are federally or state-regulated entities required to provide quarterly financial statements. For these issuers, such contractual or regulatory considerations may outweigh the compliance cost savings of becoming a semiannual reporter.

Contractual Constraints

Reporting companies should audit existing debt instruments and material agreements for quarterly reporting covenants before electing Form 10-S. Credit facilities, municipal bond indentures, and loan agreements routinely contain affirmative covenants requiring the delivery of quarterly financial statements to administrative agents and liquidity providers. Commercial real estate and government grant agreements frequently impose similar ongoing compliance monitoring requirements. For issuers bound by these multi-year contractual obligations, a federal semiannual election may prove largely symbolic.

Capital Markets Access and Comfort Letters

Issuers anticipating capital markets activity should evaluate the structural constraints that semiannual reporting will impose on auditor comfort letters. Under PCAOB Auditing Standard 6101, auditors may provide negative assurance in comfort letters only for periods within 135 days of a review or audit.

The Standard 135-Day Comfort Window

For a quarterly filer, updated financial statements become available every quarter with each Form 10-Q filing. Consequently, the interval between reviewed financials generally does not exceed the 135-day window when Form 10-Q is timely filed without extension, granting underwriters year-round access to customary comfort without the need for supplemental interim reviews.

The Semiannual Timing Gap

A semiannual reporting cadence creates inherent timing gaps exceeding 135 days between reviewed financial statements. Absent a Form 10-S filing or a discrete, off-cycle interim review, auditors will be unable to deliver the customary comfort letters required by underwriters in registered offerings. For a calendar-year issuer, this framework effectively restricts seamless capital markets access to two narrow windows:

Spring Pricing Window: From the Form 10-K filing in February or March until mid-May.

Fall Pricing Window: From the Form 10-S filing in mid-August until mid-November.

Navigating the Blackout Periods

To price an underwritten offering outside of these periods, specifically during the blackout windows from mid-May to mid-August, and from mid-November to the Form 10-K filing, issuers would need supplemental interim reviews. Underwriters faced with stale financials will either delay the offering or require the company to bear the cost of an additional review. As a result, issuers with frequent financing needs will likely find the timely, unextended filing of quarterly reports on Form 10-Q structurally necessary to maintain continuous capital markets access.

Market Expectations and Voluntary Disclosure

Market expectations serve as the primary constraint on the utility of semiannual reporting. Academic literature and the SEC’s economic analysis in the Proposing Release demonstrate a positive correlation between reporting frequency and analyst coverage. The SEC explicitly notes that larger issuers will face acute pressure to maintain quarterly reporting to remain competitive with peers.

Notably, the Proposing Release cites 2024 data indicating that approximately 56% of smaller reporting companies, and over 90% of all other reporting companies, voluntarily issue quarterly earnings releases. Companies electing Form 10-S may still encounter intense investor demand for quarterly updates, thereby necessitating the continued internal preparation of quarterly financials despite the absence of a formal Form 10-Q mandate.

Market Perception Risks

A federal semiannual option could precipitate a bifurcation in market perception. Emerging growth companies and smaller reporting companies electing Form 10-S may be priced with a risk premium due to reduced transparency, paralleling the historic perception gap between OTC-traded and exchange-listed issuers. Accelerated filers and large accelerated filers are widely expected to maintain quarterly reporting to satisfy entrenched institutional investor expectations. Management should carefully weigh compliance cost savings against these potential perception risks.

Internal Controls and Governance

Sarbanes-Oxley mandates for internal control over financial reporting (“ICFR”) remain applicable irrespective of elected filing frequency. While formal disclosure evaluations would shift to semiannual intervals, covered companies must sustain robust control environments continuously to support timely Form 8-K disclosures.

Companies should also evaluate the impact on insider trading policies. Extended intervals between periodic reports mean that insiders may hold material non-public information for longer durations, resulting in prolonged blackout periods and contracted open trading windows. Boards should assess whether these extended blackouts conflict with executive compensation practices and consider prioritizing Rule 10b5-1 trading plans to mitigate the impact.

State Law Considerations

Issuers should evaluate state corporate laws referencing Form 10-Q filings prior to electing semiannual reporting. Certain states categorize entities based on Form 10-Q filings (e.g., state-chartered banks, specific insurance companies), mandate Form 10-Q submissions for regulatory approvals, or condition exemptions on quarterly filings (e.g., blue sky secondary manual trading exemptions). Furthermore, jurisdictions such as California grant shareholder information rights that may compel the production of interim financial statements. These state-level mandates may effectively nullify the practical benefits of a federal Form 10-S election.

Technical Amendments and Status Determinations

The proposed amendments would add “quarterly filer” and “semiannual filer” definitions to Exchange Act Rule 12b-2, with a quarterly filer denoting an issuer required to file Form 10-Q that has not elected semiannual reporting. The proposal would also modify the timing for accelerated filer and large accelerated filer status determinations: While quarterly filers would continue to measure public float as of the last business day of the second fiscal quarter, semiannual filers would measure public float as of the last business day of the first fiscal semiannual period, with identical adjustments for smaller reporting company determinations. Proposed amendments to Regulation S-X Rules 3-01 and 8-08 would address financial statement staleness by requiring semiannual filers to provide an interim balance sheet as of the end of the first fiscal semiannual period when audited financials for the most recently completed fiscal year are omitted from a registration or proxy statement. Proposed Exchange Act amendments would also mandate that semiannual filers evaluate disclosure controls and procedures at the conclusion of each fiscal semiannual period, rather than quarterly.

Comment Period

The SEC is seeking public comment on the proposed amendments. Comments may be submitted through the SEC’s website or by mail until 60 days after the Proposing Release is published in the Federal Register. Companies should monitor the rulemaking process and consider submitting comments, particularly regarding implementation timing and the interaction between semiannual reporting and existing federal and state law requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.