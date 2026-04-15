SEC Announces Enforcement Results For 2025

On March 27, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a report to Congress on recent workforce reductions at the SEC as well as other personnel changes. The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act contains a provision requiring the GAO to report triennially on the quality of SEC’s personnel management. The GAO provided the following overview of the report:

Since January 2025, the [SEC] has implemented significant personnel management changes in response to executive orders and other direction from the administration. Key changes include offering voluntary departure incentives, requiring employees to work in the office full time, and removing references to diversity, equity, and inclusion from SEC policies and procedures. About 18 percent of employees left the SEC during the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025. Most employees who departed took a voluntary departure incentive, and according to SEC, it did not conduct any involuntary terminations in response to executive actions in 2025. SEC also paused its leadership development program in 2025, in part due to uncertainty about the availability and timing of future advancement opportunities.

Concerns raised by SEC staff with whom GAO spoke included the effect of workforce reductions on the loss of experience and subject-matter expertise on the agency and increased workload and its impact on meeting agency goals. The report discusses efforts undertaken by the SEC to manage the effects of the changes, highlighting that the agency held meetings with division and major office heads to identify skill and resource gaps, adjusted the targeted ratio of employees per senior officer, and submitted a staffing plan that identified positions for potential hiring for each division and office.