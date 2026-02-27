Change On The Way: SEC Reiterates Commitment To Disclose Reform

Last week, James Moloney, Director of the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance, released a statement reiterating the Division's general commitment to disclosure reform on an expedited timeline. Classifying these potential reforms as "coming attractions" akin to blockbuster movies, Director Moloney outlined the SEC's key areas of focus for reform, consisting of crypto asset reform, an option for semi-annual rather than quarterly reporting, implementation of the Holding Foreign Insiders Accountable Act (which requires Section 16 reporting for officers and directors of foreign private issuers by March 18, 2026), and a comprehensive review of Regulation S-K to reduce disclosure burdens.

The Regulation S-K initiative merits particular attention, as it builds on Chairman Atkins' January 2026 announcement (discussed in our previous blog post here) calling for a "materiality-first" approach to combat disclosure overload and refocus on information that reasonable investors would find useful for investment decisions. Last week's statement, as well as Chairman Atkins' request for public input on how the SEC can best amend Regulation S-K, reiterates that Regulation S‑K reform is a priority. Director Moloney has encouraged market participants to submit targeted, concrete recommendations, including proposed revisions to the regulatory text itself, through the comment process, and even encouraged comments on Regulation S-X.

Director Moloney's statements regarding reporting frequency underscore the Division's commitment to implement a position long held by President Trump to end mandatory quarterly reporting, which the President renewed in September 2025. Director Moloney notes that, because any shift in reporting cadence would have a number of downstream effects, a one‑size‑fits‑all approach is unlikely. Accordingly, the Director suggests that an elective pathway for semi-annual reporting is being considered. As of today, there is no proposed rule text, and any final rule would follow a notice‑and‑comment period.

Public companies should prepare for an active period of regulatory change. While the details regarding the full scope of such change and how these changes will be implemented remain uncertain, a "materiality-first" approach to reform will almost certainly result in more challenging judgment calls for public companies. We will continue to monitor these developments and provide updates regarding any changes to the regulatory environment.

