S6:E3 | The Impact Of Mentorship In Compliance | Compliance In Context (Podcast)

Welcome back to the Compliance In Context podcast! On today's show, we will be focusing on the impact of mentorship on compliance, and how as mentors and mentees, we can become the best version of our compliance-selves. To help guide us through the conversation, we are very pleased to welcome back to the show, attorney and former regulator (and insightful mentor), Richard Szuch. In our Headlines section, we look a notable decline in SEC enforcement actions in 2025 and review the recently announced rulemaking agenda for the SEC in upcoming months,, and finally, we close up today with another installment of Outtakes, where we see continued focus from SEC Enforcement on the Marketing Rule and accurate disclosure of conflicts of interest.

Headlines

SEC enforcement actions drop sharply, with focus shifting to investor fraud.

US SEC unveils agenda to revamp crypto policies, ease Wall Street rules

Interview with Richard Szuch

How has mentorship shaped your career as a legal and securities compliance professional?

Reviewing the importance of mentoring and mentorship in compliance

Understanding the benefits received from mentorship for both the mentee and the mentor

What were some of the lessons that you received early on as either a mentee or mentor that inspired you in this area?

What are three questions every compliance professional should ask themselves?

How does mentorship impact the overall productivity of a compliance team?

How to find professional fulfillment in your legal/compliance role

For those that are considering taking on a role as mentor or mentee, what additional advice or words of encouragement would you give them?

Outtakes

SEC Charges RIA with Marketing, Books and Records, and Compliance Rule Violations

Quotes

16:00 – "Like at the prosecutor's office. I remember John O' Reilly saying to me once, 'Richard, you do not need to be smart enough to know the answer to every question, but you do need tobe smart enough to know when to ask a question.' And I think the same goes true with navigating with the people you work with." - Richard Szuch

28:06 – "There is the law, there are the facts, and then there's the application of judgement to what those facts mean in the legal construct. Same exact thing in compliance. There are the regs. There is the activity, you know, going on, there's maybe not a bright line answer, and that's when, you know, having help from older folks or people more experienced than you is really what you're looking for, or at least as experienced as you." - Richard Szuch

