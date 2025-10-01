Upcoming SEC Webinar For Large Firms On Regulation S-P

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) staff will be hosting a webinar on 25 September 2025 regarding the upcoming compliance requirements under the amendments to Regulation S-P. The session is specifically geared toward large firms and is anticipated to cover expectations around incident response programs, including customer notification, the Division of Examinations' expectations and potential Risk Alerts from the SEC staff.

The announcement of the webinar suggests that the compliance date for the amendments will not be postponed, which, for large firms, is 3 December 2025.

We previously summarized the amendments in our June 2024 client alert, which provides a useful overview of the broader scope, requirements for the incident response program and recordkeeping requirements, among other considerations.

Our team will be attending the upcoming webinar and will provide further insights and practical takeaways shortly thereafter.

