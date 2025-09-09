ARTICLE
9 September 2025

The SEC "Flexes" Its (De)Regulatory Agenda

KG
K&L Gates LLP

Contributor

K&L Gates LLP logo
At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices spanning across five continents, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, health care, energy, and more.
Explore Firm Details
The SEC's latest regulatory agenda has officially been unveiled, and according to Chair Atkins the "regulatory agenda reflects that it is a new day" at the SEC.
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Jennifer L. Klass,Lance Dial, and Pablo Man

The SEC's latest regulatory agenda has officially been unveiled, and according to Chair Atkins the "regulatory agenda reflects that it is a new day" at the SEC.The regulatory agenda not only aims to clarify the regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies but also focuses on proposals to reduce compliance burdens and facilitate capital formation, including by providing investor access to private businesses.

Although Chair Atkins noted that a key priority is, "clear rules of the road for the issuance, custody, and trading of crypto assets," the SEC's approach to custody appears to extend beyond crypto assets. The agenda includes potential amendments to both the Advisers Act and the 1940 Act custody rules to "improve and modernize" regulations for the custody of advisory client and fund assets.

The regulatory agenda also contemplates amendments to Rule 17a-7 under the 1940 Act, which permits registered funds to effect cross trades, but since the adoption of Rule 2a-5 under the 1940 Act (regarding mutual fund valuation practices) has not been available for cross trading fixed income securities.

The regulatory agenda reflects the SEC's significant focus on facilitating capital formation and reducing compliance burdens, for example, by expanding exempt offerings for private companies, increasing the ability to rely on the Rule 144 safe harbor for the public resale of restricted or control securities, modernizing the shelf registration process, and rationalizing disclosure practices for public companies.

The publication of final rules on AML customer identification programs for investment advisers is also on the list.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jennifer L. Klass
Jennifer L. Klass
Photo of Lance Dial
Lance Dial
Photo of Pablo Man
Pablo Man
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More