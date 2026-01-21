ARTICLE
21 January 2026

New York LLC Transparency Act Update: Scope Of Reporting Requirements Substantially Narrowed

LL
Loeb & Loeb LLP

Contributor

Loeb & Loeb LLP logo

Loeb & Loeb is a premier law firm focused on helping organizations and individuals innovate, grow and evolve in a changing world. Our market-leading practice and industry teams deliver practical insight and strategic solutions in complex deals, high profile disputes, cutting-edge regulatory issues and other matters critical to our clients’ success. The firm has approximately 450 lawyers across eight offices in the United States and Asia. This material may be considered attorney advertising.

Explore Firm Details
As discussed in our December 2025 client alert, New York LLC Transparency Act to Impose New Reporting Requirements...
United States New York Corporate/Commercial Law
Daniel M. Yarmish and Ronelle C. Porter
Daniel M. Yarmish’s articles from Loeb & Loeb LLP are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Advertising & Public Relations industries
Loeb & Loeb LLP are most popular:
  • within Consumer Protection and Employment and HR topic(s)

As discussed in our December 2025 client alert, New York LLC Transparency Act to Impose New Reporting Requirements, the New York State Legislature passed a bill (S.8432/A.8662A) amending the New York LLC Transparency Act to "decouple" the New York statute's definitions of key terms (such as "reporting company") from the federal Corporate Transparency Act (CTA) and its regulations. The bill, which was passed in response to the interim final rule issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network in March 2025 excluding entities formed in the United States from the CTA's reporting requirements, would have effectively restored the originally intended broad scope of the New York statute's reporting requirements for limited liability companies (LLCs) formed or registered to do business in New York state.

On Dec. 19, 2025, Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed the bill; consequently, the New York act's definitions of key terms remain tied to the CTA and its regulations. The New York Department of State (DOS) recently published online guidance confirming that the effect of the governor's veto is that LLCs formed in the United States are not subject to reporting requirements under the act even if formed, or authorized to do business, in New York.

The DOS guidance also confirms that LLCs formed outside the United States that are registered to do business in New York remain subject to the act's reporting requirements. (Our previous client alert contains a general overview of those reporting requirements.) Thus, non-U.S. LLCs registered to do business in New York before Jan. 1, 2026, must file an initial report by Dec. 31, 2026, and non-U.S. LLCs registered to do business in New York on or after Jan. 1, 2026, must file their initial report within 30 days after registration. The DOS guidance includes filing instructions for such LLCs and frequently asked questions.

Please consult your Loeb lawyer for guidance or advice on any particular situation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Daniel M. Yarmish
Daniel M. Yarmish
Photo of Ronelle C. Porter
Ronelle C. Porter
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More