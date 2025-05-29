10 Lessons On Building A Successful Securities Litigation Career

In the high-stakes world of securities litigation, leaders excel while navigating complex legal issues, mentoring the next generation, and balancing personal commitments.

At a recent panel discussion hosted by the Associates Committee of the Women in Securities Litigation Network, top securities litigation partners shared candid insights on career growth, mentorship, work-life balance, and business development. The panel featured Angela Liu (Dechert), Sarah Efronson (Jones Day), Courtney Quirós (Alston & Bird), Jessica Lewis (WilmerHale), and Julia Malkina (Sullivan & Cromwell). Their advice offers invaluable lessons for all associates seeking to build successful and fulfilling careers in the field.

Below are the Top 10 Lessons from these accomplished lawyers:

1. Find Your Niche – But Stay Open to Growth.

Most panelists did not begin their careers with securities litigation in mind. Many were drawn to the field over time by the combination of legal strategy, corporate governance and the opportunity to win cases on the briefs. Being open to new opportunities and skill sets is key to long-term career satisfaction.

2. Your Reputation is in Your Control.

Junior associates should focus on what they can control: responsiveness, reliability, and adding value to their teams. Making senior attorneys' lives easier through diligent work and proactive engagement will lead to greater mentorship and investment in your success.

3. Think About Work-Life Balance in the Long Term.

Work-life balance may not always be achievable in the moment, but over a year—or a career—it can be. Panelists emphasized planning, communication with family or partners, and taking micro-breaks when possible. There is no perfect method, but prioritization and perspective help.

4. Mentorship Comes in Many Forms.

Great mentors don't always share your exact background or career trajectory. Seek guidance from both men and women, partners and peers. Mentorship is a two-way street. Be intentional about learning and implementing advice.

5. Business Development Starts Early.

Partners emphasized that associates should begin thinking about business development early. Thought leadership—such as writing articles or contributing to podcasts—can showcase expertise and provide exposure to senior attorneys and clients. Natural curiosity about industry trends can also help associates build meaningful connections.

6. Tough Cases Make Stronger Lawyers.

Many panelists worked on cases spanning years or decades that shaped their careers. These experiences reinforced the importance of persistence, strategic thinking, and the ability to manage both the legal and team dynamics of complex litigation.

7. Be a Problem-Solver, Not Just a Task-Completer.

Associates should approach their work with an ownership mindset. Understanding how your work fits into the bigger picture will set you apart and position you as a future leader.

8. Pick Your Battles, Especially with Difficult Opposing Counsel.

Difficult opposing counsel can make cases challenging, but staying professional, standing your ground, and knowing when to push back are crucial skills to develop.

9. The Best Mentors Invest in Those Who Are Engaged.

If you seek mentorship, bring energy and curiosity to the table. Partners appreciate mentees who take advice seriously, implement feedback, and show initiative. Avoid using mentors solely as a sounding board for complaints and choose to focus instead on learning and growth.

10. Success is a Long Game.

There is no single blueprint for success in securities litigation, but it is important to remain adaptable, develop strong lawyering skills, and build relationships that will support your growth over time. As one panelist put it: "You have a longer runway than you think—focus on becoming the best lawyer you can be."

Final Thoughts

The panelists' insights highlight the many paths to success in securities litigation. While the road may be demanding, a strong support network, a commitment to learning, and a proactive approach to career development can make all the difference.

Special thanks to our contributing authors: Angela Liu (Dechert), Sarah Efronson (Jones Day), CourtneyQuirós (Alston & Bird), Jessica Lewis (WilmerHale) and Julia Malkina (Sullivan & Cromwell).

We would also like to thank our associate network for their contributions: Liz Benshoff (Jones Day), Iliria Camaj (Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz), Lauren Funk (Alston & Bird), Emily Grasso (Sullivan & Cromwell), Julie Jones (Dechert), Margaux Malasky (WilmerHale), Biaunca Morris (Dechert), Audrey Paetzel (Sullivan & Cromwell), Rachel Rolnick (Sullivan & Cromwell), Lyndsay Roy (D. Mass.), Kendall Runyan (Jones Day), and Sierra Shear (Alston & Bird).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.