SEC Transitions To EDGAR Next Filing System (Video)

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is transitioning from its Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) system...

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is transitioning from its Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) system, which is currently used by filers to submit reports and documents to the SEC, to an updated filing system — EDGAR Next. EDGAR Next will begin functioning on March 24, 2025.

This webinar covers some of the new features of the upcoming EDGAR Next system, explains how to enroll in EDGAR Next, and provides guidance for how filers can prepare for the change.

