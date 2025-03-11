ARTICLE
11 March 2025

SEC Transitions To EDGAR Next Filing System (Video)

AP
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is transitioning from its Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) system...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Gregory Harrington,Lica Porcile, and Valentina Garzon
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is transitioning from its Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) system, which is currently used by filers to submit reports and documents to the SEC, to an updated filing system — EDGAR Next. EDGAR Next will begin functioning on March 24, 2025.

This webinar covers some of the new features of the upcoming EDGAR Next system, explains how to enroll in EDGAR Next, and provides guidance for how filers can prepare for the change.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

