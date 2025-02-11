ARTICLE
11 February 2025

EDGAR Next: Our New Alert

GP
Goodwin Procter LLP

Contributor

United States Corporate/Commercial Law
David M. Lynn

In September 2024, the SEC amended the rules and forms that govern how filers access and interact with its EDGAR electronic filing system. These amendments, which the SEC refers to as EDGAR Next, will replace the current password-based access system.

The EDGAR Next amendments become effective on March 24, 2025. Filers that have password-based access credentials on March 21, 2025 will have until September 12, 2025 to comply with the amendments. Because the amendments to Form ID become effective on March 24, 2025, all applicants for EDGAR filing access on or after that date must comply with all EDGAR Next amendments starting on the effective date.

Check out our latest alert on the new EDGAR Next Requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
David M. Lynn
