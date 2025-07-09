Holland & Knight Advises Haystack Team In Growth Equity Investment From Breakwall Equity

TYSONS (July 1, 2025) – Holland & Knight advised Haystack Team Inc. in securing a growth equity investment from Breakwall Equity, a private equity firm focused on investing in enterprise software companies. The deal was announced on June 24

TYSONS (July 1, 2025) – Holland & Knight advised Haystack Team Inc. in securing a growth equity investment from Breakwall Equity, a private equity firm focused on investing in enterprise software companies. The deal was announced on June 24.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Haystack Team is an employee experience platform company connecting communication, knowledge and people to a single platform.

The investment will enable Haystack to accelerate product innovation, expand its global marketing footprint and continue building its customer experience. The company plans to enhance its current offerings and introduce new product lines while also investing in its implementation and services suite to deliver more value to customers.

Holland & Knight's representation of Haystack Team was led by Partners Katherine Markel and Eric Wechselblatt and Associates Alison Redick and Jeff Baek (M&A).

More information on the transaction can be found here.

