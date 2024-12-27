ARTICLE
27 December 2024

GeTtin' SALTy Episode 43 | 2024 GeTin' SALTy Year-End Wrap Up & Listener Appreciation Award (Podcast)

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
United States Tax
Nikki E. Dobay

In this episode of GeTin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay takes us back to some of our listeners' favorites and awards the inaugural Listener Appreciation Award! Nikki revisits highlights from some of the top podcast episodes of the year, which include snippets from episodes with Nancy Prosser [Ep. 21], Alan Pasetsky [Ep. 34], Marilyn Wethekam [Ep. 35] and Jared Walczak [Ep. 32]. But you will have to listen to the podcast to learn who is taking home the award!

A big thank you to all the GeTin' SALTy guests for your contributions to the podcast throughout the year—we covered a lot of ground! And thank you to the listeners for continuing to tune in!

Happy holidays and we'll be back in January 2025 for another year of GeTin' SALTy fun!

Attachments

Transcript

Authors
Photo of Nikki E. Dobay
Nikki E. Dobay
