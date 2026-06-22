Renewable Energy Update

Focus

Solar power hits new milestones in the U.S.

Associated Press – June 10

Solar power is hitting new milestones in the U.S. and remains the leading source of new electricity, even as the federal government boosts coal. According to new figures from Ember, in May, for the first time, solar supplied more of the nation’s electricity than coal. Solar also became the third-largest source of electricity in the U.S. in May, behind natural gas and nuclear, the report states.

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News

Federal judge restores 5% safe harbor rule for wind, solar

Utility Dive – June 9

A U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruling issued Saturday vacated guidance issued in August by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which had eliminated the ability for wind and solar projects to prove their eligibility for certain tax credits by showing that 5% or more of the total cost of the project has been spent. In her decision, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly found that the administration had not satisfied the Administrative Procedure Act’s requirement for “reasoned decisionmaking” and remanded the matter to the Internal Revenue Service “for further administrative action” on the guidance following her memorandum opinion.

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Alphabet’s Waymo to repurpose used EV batteries for grid storage

ESG Today – June 8

Autonomous driving technology company Waymo and energy storage developer B2U Storage Solutions have partnered to repurpose retired EV batteries from Waymo’s fleet into battery energy storage systems (BESS). The first deployment will target Texas and California.

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Projects

Pioneering grid battery nudges California closer to 24/7 clean energy

Canary Media – June 8

On June 1, the Tumbleweed project in California’s Kern County became the first major battery installation in the U.S. that can discharge power for up to eight hours at a time — twice as long as typical energy-storage facilities. Analysts have concluded that longer-duration storage is needed to cost effectively power the grid with clean energy 24/7.

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EDF and Masdar enter 15-year PPAs for 160 MWh hybrid California BESS

Energy Storage News – June 5

EDF power solutions North America and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company – Masdar, have entered into 15-year power purchase agreements for the BigBeau Solar+Storage project, located in Kern County, California. The PPAs cover the output of the 128 MW solar PV and 40 MW/160 MWh project, which has been operational since December 2022.

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Calpine adds 25 MW to The Geysers geothermal complex in California

Renewables Now – June 8

Calpine, a unit of Constellation Energy Corp., has finalized a 25 MW expansion at The Geysers geothermal complex in California. Of the newly added capacity, 18 MW will be supplied to California community choice aggregator Clean Power Alliance (serving portions of Southern California) and the remaining 7 MW will be delivered to MCE (serving portions of the San Francisco Bay Area). The new facilities followed the installation of a 38 MW battery energy storage system at the site in 2024.

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Meta announces PPA with RWE for 298 MW Texas solar power project

Power Magazine – June 11

Meta has signed a long-term corporate power purchase agreement with renewable energy developer RWE for the 298 MW Rabbit’s Foot Solar installation in North Texas. Meta said that once the project comes online, expected by year-end 2027, it will support the company’s goal of matching its operations with 100% clean energy.

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