ARTICLE
20 January 2026

Democratic AGs Keep Wind Energy Whirling With CT, RI Win And New NY Lawsuits

CO
Cozen O'Connor

Contributor

Cozen O'Connor logo

Founded in 1970, Cozen O’Connor has more than 925 attorneys practicing internationally in 32 cities across North America and Europe. We are a full-service firm with award-winning practices in litigation, business law, and government relations, and our attorneys have experience operating in all sectors of the economy. Our diverse client list includes global Fortune 500 companies, middle-market firms poised for growth, ambitious startups, and high-profile individuals.

Explore Firm Details
Following Connecticut AG William Tong's and Rhode Island AG Peter Neronha's opposition to a U.S. Department of Interior (DOI)...
United States Connecticut New York Rhode Island Energy and Natural Resources
Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor’s articles from Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • in United States
Cozen O'Connor are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property, Immigration and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Insurance and Retail & Leisure industries

Source: The State AG Report

State:ConnecticutNew YorkRhode Island

Industry:Energy, Oil & Gas, Renewables, Utilities

Area of Law:Consumer ProtectionEnvironment & Climate ChangeFederal Agencies (FTC, CFPB, FCC)

  • Following Connecticut AG William Tong's and Rhode Island AG Peter Neronha's opposition to a U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) stop-work order issued to Revolution Wind's offshore energy project, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has granted a preliminary injunction suspending the order. In their opposition, the AGs had argued that the stop-work order would cause immediate harm to their states and residents. According to AG Tong's press release, the court found that the stop-work order, which cited national security concerns, was likely arbitrary and capricious in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act and concluded that the challengers are likely to succeed on the merits.
  • Meanwhile, New York AG Letitia James filed two lawsuits challenging stop-work orders that the DOI issued for the Sunrise Wind and Empire Wind offshore wind projects. The complaints allege that the agency halted the projects based on undisclosed national security concerns and that it did not adequately justify the reversal of prior approvals, for which the projects underwent extensive national security and environmental review, thereby rendering the orders arbitrary and capricious. The complaints ask the court to declare the orders unlawful and to block their enforcement.
  • We previously covered a related challenge brought by a group of 18 Democratic AGs, led by AG James, which resulted in summary judgment blocking a presidential directive that suspended all federal approvals for wind energy projects.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Cozen O'Connor
Cozen O'Connor
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More