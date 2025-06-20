Senate Moves To Scale Back Clean Energy Tax Credits Under Inflation Reduction Act

Highlights
- The U.S. Senate Committee on Finance released legislative text within its jurisdiction for inclusion in the Senate Republicans' budget reconciliation bill.
- This Holland & Knight alert summarizes certain key proposals in the Senate text as they relate to the Inflation Reduction Act's clean energy tax credits.
The U.S. Senate Committee on Finance on June 16, 2025, released legislative text within its jurisdiction for inclusion in the Senate Republicans' budget reconciliation bill. This is the Senate's response to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on May 22, 2025. (See Holland & Knight's previous alert, "House of Representatives Moves to Scale Back Clean Energy Tax Credits Under IRA," May 22, 2025.)
This Holland & Knight alert summarizes certain key proposals in the Senate text as they relate to the Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA) clean energy tax credits.
If you have any questions, please contact a member of Holland & Knight's Renewable and Alternative Energy Tax Team. To receive additional analysis from the team, please subscribe to our alerts. Please also check out our Inflation Reduction Act Tax Resource Library.
Technology-Neutral Tax Credits
|
Tax Credit
|
Termination Date
|
Transferability
|
Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) Restrictions
|
Other Rules
|
Section 45Y (Clean Electricity Production Tax Credit)
|
Available for facilities that satisfy the beginning of
construction (BOC) requirement by 2033, phases down afterward as
provided under current law (but no extension based on greenhouse
gas (GHG) targets not being reached)
|
Available, but no transfers under Section 6418 to Specified Foreign Entities (SFEs) (see FEOC discussion below)
|
Yes (see FEOC discussion below)
|
Eliminates credit for wind and solar leased property that would otherwise qualify for the residential credit under Section 25D (as in effect prior to its termination)
Provides additional methods for measuring additions of capacity, providing taxpayer flexibility
Requires satisfaction of domestic content requirements for entitlement to direct pay (with no exceptions for cost, availability, etc.)
|
Section 48E (Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit
|
Available for facilities that BOC by 2033, phases down afterward as provided under current law (but no extension based on GHG targets not being reached)
Exception: Wind and solar facilities generally phase down and out rapidly based on BOC date; if BOC during CY 2026, 60 percent of otherwise available credit; BOC during CY 2027 20 percent of otherwise available credit; thereafter, zero
|
Available, but no transfers under Section 6418 to SFEs (see FEOC discussion below)
|
Yes (see FEOC discussion below, including discussion of the 10-year recapture period)
|
Eliminates credit for leased property that would otherwise qualify for the residential credit under Section 25D (as in effect prior to its termination);
Provides additional methods for measuring addition of capacity, providing taxpayer flexibility
Changes the domestic content percentage in current law to increase over time (consistent with current law under Section 45Y)
Requires satisfaction of domestic content requirements for entitlement to direct pay (with no exceptions for cost, availability, etc.)
Investment Tax Credits
|
Tax Credit
|
Termination Date
|
Transferability
|
FEOC Restrictions
|
Other Rules
|
Section 48 (Investment Tax Credit)
|
No change from current law; credit remains available for geothermal property
|
No changes from current law
|
None
|
None
|
Section 48C (Qualifying Advanced Energy Project Credit)
|
No new allocations will be provided
|
No changes from current law
|
None
|
None
Production Tax Credits
|
Tax Credit
|
Termination Date
|
Phase Out
|
Special Rules
|
Transferability
|
FEOC Restrictions
|
Section 45Q (Carbon Oxide Sequestration Credit)
|
No change from current law
|
None
|
Credit amount for utilization of captured carbon increased to align with sequestration effective facilities or equipment placed in service after 2022
|
Available, but no transfers under Section 6418 to SFEs (see FEOC discussion below)
|
Yes (see FEOC discussion below)
|
Section 45U (Zero-Emission Nuclear Power Production Credit)
|
No change from current law
|
None
|
None
|
Available, but no transfers under Section 6418 to SFEs (see FEOC discussion below)
|
Yes (see FEOC discussion below)
|
Section 45V (Credit for Production of Clean Hydrogen)
|
Not available for facilities that BOC after Dec. 31, 2025
|
None
|
None
|
Unchanged
|
None
|
Section 45X (Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit)
|
No credit for wind components produced and sold after Dec. 31, 2027
|
For critical minerals produced:
- in 2031, 75 percent of otherwise available credit
- in 2032, 50 percent of otherwise available credit
- In 2033, 25 percent of otherwise available credit
- In 2033 and thereafter, zero
|
Effective tax years after enactment, definition of battery module is modified to require that such module is "comprised of all essential equipment needed for battery functionality"
Effective for tax years after Dec. 31, 2026, a person shall not be treated as having sold an eligible component that is integrated into another eligible component
|
Available, but no transfers under Section 6418 to SFEs. (See FEOC discussion below)
|
Yes. (See FEOC discussion below)
|
Section 45Z (Clean Fuel Production Credit)
|
Not available for transportation fuel sold after Dec. 31, 2031
Eliminates enhanced rates for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), effective fuel produced after Dec. 31, 2025
|
None
|
No negative emissions rate, except the U.S. Department of the Treasury secretary "may" provide an exception for manure feedstocks
Amount of credit reduced for use of foreign feedstocks for fuel produced after 2025
Indirect land use emissions are excluded for purposes of GHG emissions rate as determined consistent with forthcoming regulations or methodology; directs the Treasury to provide emissions for specific animal manure after Dec. 31, 2025
No credit for fuel produced from fuel for which Section 45Z was allowed and no double benefit with Section 6426(k)(1) credit
|
Available, but no transfers under Section 6418 to SFEs (see FEOC discussion below)
|
Yes (see FEOC discussion below)
Clean Vehicles and Refueling Property Tax Credits
|
Tax Credit
|
Termination Date
|
Exceptions
|
Section 25E (Previously Owned Clean Vehicles)
|
For vehicles acquired after Dec. 31, 2025
|
None
|
Section 30C (Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit)
|
For property placed in service 12 months after enactment
|
None
|
Section 30D (Clean Vehicle Credit)
|
For vehicles acquired more than 180 days after enactment
|
None
|
Section 45W (Credit for Qualified Commercial Clean Vehicles)
|
For vehicles acquired more than 180 days after enactment (rules regarding critical minerals and battery components under Section 30D also apply to commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating of less than 14,000 pounds)
|
None
Energy Efficient Homes and Buildings Tax Incentives
|
Tax Incentive
|
Termination Date
|
Exceptions
|
Section 25C (Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit)
|
For property placed in service more than 180 days after enactment
|
None
|
Section 25D (Residential Clean Energy Credit)
|
For expenditures made more than 180 days after enactment
|
None
|
Section 45L (New Energy Efficient Home Credit)
|
For qualified new energy efficient homes acquired more than 12 months after enactment
|
None
|
Section 179D (Energy Efficient Commercial Buildings Deduction)
|
For property the construction of which begins more than 12 months after enactment
|
None
Tax Depreciation
|
Tax Incentive
|
Termination Date
|
Exceptions
|
Section 168 (Accelerated Cost Recovery System)
|
Removes five-year property designation under Section 168 for any qualified facility (as defined in Section 45Y(b)(1)(A)), any qualified property (as defined in Subsection (b)(2) of Section 48E) that is a qualified investment (as defined in Subsection (b)(1) of such section), or any energy storage technology (as defined in Subsection (c)(2) of such section) for property placed in service after enactment
|
None
FEOC Restrictions
|
Section
|
Specified Foreign Entity
|
Foreign Influenced Entity
|
Material Assistance from Prohibited Foreign Entity
|
Other Special Rules
|
Section 45Y
|
Tax years beginning after enactment
|
Tax years beginning after enactment
|
Facilities/projects that BOC after Dec. 31, 2025
|
N/A
|
Section 48E
|
Tax years beginning after enactment
|
Tax years beginning after enactment
|
Facilities / projects that BOC after Dec. 31, 2025
|
Special 10-year recapture period – looks to payments made to SFEs pursuant to arrangement that provides SFEs with "effective control" for tax years beginning two years after enactment
|
Section 45X
|
Tax years beginning after enactment
|
Tax years beginning after enactment
|
Tax years beginning after enactment
|
N/A
|
Section 45Q
|
Tax years beginning after enactment
|
Tax years beginning after enactment and determined without regard to payment rule
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Section 45Z
|
Tax years beginning after enactment
|
Tax years beginning two years after enactment and determined without regard to payment rule
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Section 45U
|
Tax years beginning after enactment
|
Tax years beginning two years after enactment and determined without regard to payment rule
|
N/A
|
For tax years after 2027, nuclear fuel must not be produced in a covered nation or by a covered entity, or exchanged with, traded for, substituted for, nuclear fuel produced in a covered nation or by a covered entity
Exception for certain pre-2023 contracts
FEOC Definitions
"Prohibited Foreign Entity" (PFE) includes both "Specified Foreign Entities" and "Foreign-Influenced Entity"
- generally determined on the last day of taxable year
- except in the first taxable year after enactment, determined on the first day of the taxable year
"Specified Foreign Entity" (SFE) is an entity that:
- meets the definition as provided in Section 9901(6) of the
William Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for
fiscal year (FY) 2021:
- designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. Secretary of State under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1189)
- included on the list of specially designated nationals and blocked persons maintained by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)
- alleged by the U.S. Attorney General to have been involved in activities for which a conviction was obtained
- is identified as a Chinese military company
- is included on a list as a result of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act
- is specified under Section 154(b) under the NDAA of FY 2024 (specifically, the entities listed in paragraphs 1-7 on page 47 of L. 118-31)
- is a "foreign controlled entity" (the government of a covered nation, an agency or instrumentality, a person who is a citizen or national of a covered nation, an entity or business unit incorporated or organized or having its principal place of business in a covered nation, or any entity "controlled" by those described in this parenthetical) (where "control" = 50 percent vote or value of stock of corporation, or 50 percent capital interest or beneficial interests)
"Foreign Influenced Entity" (FIE) is an entity, except for certain publicly traded companies, whereby:
- an SFE has direct or indirect authority to appoint a covered officer (where "covered officer" = board of director, supervisor or equivalent, or executive officer or equivalent)
- a single SFE owns at least 25 percent of such entity
- one or more SFEs own, in aggregate, 40 percent or more of such entity
- at least 40 percent of the debt is held in the aggregate by one or more SFEs
- during the previous taxable year, made a payment to an SFE
pursuant to a contract, agreement or other arrangement under which
SFE has effective control (referred to as "payment rule")
- Effective control means authority over key aspects of production of eligible components, energy generation or energy storage, which are not included in measures of control through authority, ownership or debt.
- With respect to licensing agreement, this includes when such agreement allows SFE to source items (components, subcomponents, critical minerals), direct the operation, utilize intellectual property, receive royalties, etc. The only exception is for bona fide purchase of intellectual property.
"Material Assistance to a Prohibited Foreign Entity" means:
- requires consideration of "material assistance cost
ratio" to determine if below "threshold percentage"
- Threshold percentages vary by year and technology but increase over time.
- For Section 45Y and Section 48E, the ratio looks to total costs to the taxpayer for all "manufactured products (including components)" from PFEs.
- For Section 45X, the ratio looks to the total direct materials
costs for the production of the eligible component that are
attributable to a PFE (applying Section 461 and regulations under
Section 263A).
- Safe harbor tables are available for certain facilities.
- There are some exceptions for existing contracts.
- There is a six-year statute of limitations on material assistance and increased tax penalties on taxpayer and suppliers making certifications.
"Covered Nation" means North Korea, China, Russia and Iran.
"Covered Entity" means an entity organized under laws or is otherwise subject to jurisdiction of a covered nation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.