House Of Representatives Moves To Scale Back Clean Energy Tax Credits Under IRA

Highlights
- The U.S. House of Representatives passed the "One Big Beautiful Bill" on May 22, 2025, by a vote along party lines.
This Holland & Knight alert summarizes certain key proposals in the House bill as they relate to the Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA) clean energy tax credits.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the "One Big Beautiful Bill" on May 22, 2025, by a vote along party lines. The bill will now be taken up by the U.S. Senate.
This Holland & Knight alert summarizes certain key proposals in the House bill as they relate to the Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA) clean energy tax credits. The language in blue denotes changes made by the Manager's Amendment at the House Committee on Rules.
Technology-Neutral Tax Credits
|
Tax Credit
|
Termination Date
|
Transferability
|
Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) Restrictions
|
Other
|
Section 45Y (Clean Electricity Production Tax Credit)
|
For facilities with a Beginning of Construction (BOC)
after 60 days from the date of enactment
into law
|
Available
|
Yes
|
Eliminates credit for leased property that would otherwise qualify for the residential credit under Section 25D
|
Section 48E (Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit
|
For facilities that BOC after 60 days
from the date of enactment into law
|
Available
|
Yes
|
Eliminates credit for leased property that would otherwise qualify for the residential credit under Section 25D
|
Exception 1: Advanced nuclear facilities as defined in Section
45J that BOC after Dec. 31, 2028
Investment Tax Credits
|
Tax Credit
|
Termination Date
|
Credit Value
|
Transferability
|
FEOC Restrictions
|
Section 48 (Investment Tax Credit)
|
For geothermal, property that BOC after Dec. 31, 2031
|
If BOC before 2030 and is placed in
service after 2021, the credit value is 6
percent.1
|
Repealed for facilities that BOC after 2 years post-enactment
|
Yes
(See discussion below)
Production Tax Credits
|
Tax Credit
|
Termination Date
|
Phase Out
|
Special Rules
|
Transferability
|
FEOC Restrictions
|
Section 45U (Zero-Emission Nuclear Power
Production Credit)
|
Eliminated one year earlier than current law; eliminated for taxable years beginning after Dec. 31, 2031
|
None
|
None
|
Unchanged
|
Yes
|
Section 45V (Credit for Production of Clean
Hydrogen
|
For facilities that BOC after Dec. 31, 2025
|
None
|
None
|
Unchanged
|
None
|
Section 45X (Advanced Manufacturing Production
Credit
|
For eligible components sold after Dec. 31, 2031, including critical minerals
|
Eligible components sold:
|
No credit for wind components sold after Dec. 31, 2027
|
Repealed for components sold after Dec. 31, 2027
|
Yes
|
Section 45Z (Clean Fuel Production Credit
|
For transportation fuel sold after Dec. 31, 2031
|
None
|
1. Fuel sold after Dec. 31, 2025, must
be derived from feedstock produced in U.S., Canada or Mexico.
|
Repealed for fuel produced after Dec. 31, 2027
|
Yes
Clean Vehicles and Refueling Property Tax Credits
|
Tax Credit
|
Termination Date
|
Exceptions
|
Section 25E (Previously Owned Clean Vehicles)
|
For vehicles acquired after Dec. 31, 2025
|
None
|
Section 30C (Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit)
|
For property placed in service after Dec. 31, 2025
|
None
|
Section 30D (Clean Vehicle Credit)
|
For vehicles placed in service after Dec. 31, 2026
|
For vehicles placed in service in 2026, the credit is limited to the first 200,000 "covered vehicles" per manufacturer sold in the U.S. from 2010 to 2025.
|
Section 45W (Credit for Qualified Commercial Clean Vehicles)
|
For vehicles acquired after Dec. 31, 2025
|
For vehicles sold subject to binding contracts and that are placed in service before Jan. 1, 2033
Energy Efficient Homes Tax Credits
|
Tax Credit
|
Termination Date
|
Exceptions
|
Section 25C (Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit)
|
For property placed in service after Dec. 31, 2025
|
None
|
Section 25D (Residential Clean Energy Credit)
|
For property placed in service after Dec. 31, 2025
|
None
|
Section 45L (New Energy Efficient Home Credit)
|
For qualified new energy efficient homes acquired after Dec. 31, 2025
|
For qualified new energy efficient homes acquired after Dec. 31, 2026, in the case construction of any such home began before May 12, 2025
FEOC Restrictions
|
Code Section
|
Specified Foreign Entity
|
Foreign Influenced Entity
|
Material Assistance From Prohibited Foreign Entity
|
Prohibited Payments to Prohibited Foreign Entity
|
No Large Licensing Agreements with Prohibited Foreign Entity
|
48
|
Tax years after enactment
|
Tax years beginning 2 years after enactment
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
45Y
|
Facilities / projects that BOC 60 days after enactment
|
Tax years beginning 2 years after enactment
|
N/A
|
48E
|
N/A
|
45X
|
Tax years beginning 2 years after enactment
|
Tax years beginning 2 years after enactment
|
45Q
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
45U
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
45Z
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
FEOC Definitions
"Specified Foreign Entity" (SFE) is an entity that:
- meets the definition as provided in Section 9901(6) of the
William Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for
fiscal year (FY) 2021:
- designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. Secretary of State under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1189)
- included on the list of specially designated nationals and blocked persons maintained by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)
- alleged by the U.S. Attorney General to have been involved in activities for which a conviction was obtained
- is identified as Chinese military company
- is included on a list as a result of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act
- is specified under Section 154(b) under the NDAA of FY 2024 (specifically, the entities listed in paragraphs 1-7 on page 47 of L. 118-31)
- is a "foreign controlled entity." (The government of a covered nation, a citizen or resident of a covered nation, an entity or unit incorporated or organized or having its principal place of business in a covered nation, or any entity "controlled" by those described in this parenthetical.) (Where "control" = 50 percent vote or value of stock of corporation or 50 percent capital interest or beneficial interests)
"Foreign Influenced Entity" (FIE) is an entity whereby:
- an SFE has direct or indirect authority to appoint a covered officer (where "covered officer" = board of director, supervisor or equivalent, or executive officer or equivalent)
- an SFE owns at least 10 percent of such entity
- one or more SPEs own, in aggregate, 25 percent or more of such entity
- at least 25 percent of debt is held in the aggregate by one or more SFEs
- makes payments in previous taxable year to SPEs (10 percent to one SFE or 25 percent in the aggregate)
"Material Assistance to a Prohibited Foreign Entity" means:
- any component, subcomponent or critical mineral included in the property is made by prohibited foreign entity
- any design of such property is based on any copyright, patent or know-how is held by prohibited foreign entity
- does not include any "assembly part" or "constituent material" (both defined as not uniquely designed for project under Sections 45Y or 48E and an eligible component under Section 45X, and not exclusively or predominately produced by prohibited foreign entity), as long as not acquired directly from a prohibited foreign entity
"Prohibited Payments to Prohibited Foreign Entity" means an entity that:
- makes a payment to a SFE in the tax year that amounts to 5 percent or more of the total of such payments made by such entity during such taxable year
- makes payments to more than one SFE, in aggregate of 15 percent
- where "payments" = dividends, interest, compensation for services, rentals or royalites, guarantees or other fixed, determinable and annual, or periodic amount to a prohibited foreign entity
"Licensing" means:
- an eligible component under Section 45X produced subject to a license agreement with a prohibited foreign entity for which the value of such agreement is more than $1 million
- where "prohibited foreign entity" = SFE + FIE
Footnote
1. Compliance with PWA requirements increases percentage 5x.
