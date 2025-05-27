House Of Representatives Moves To Scale Back Clean Energy Tax Credits Under IRA

Highlights

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the "One Big Beautiful Bill" on May 22, 2025, by a vote along party lines.

This Holland & Knight alert summarizes certain key proposals in the House bill as they relate to the Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA) clean energy tax credits.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the "One Big Beautiful Bill" on May 22, 2025, by a vote along party lines. The bill will now be taken up by the U.S. Senate.

This Holland & Knight alert summarizes certain key proposals in the House bill as they relate to the Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA) clean energy tax credits. The language in blue denotes changes made by the Manager's Amendment at the House Committee on Rules.

Technology-Neutral Tax Credits

Tax Credit Termination Date Transferability Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) Restrictions Other Section 45Y (Clean Electricity Production Tax Credit)



(Technology-Neutral) For facilities with a Beginning of Construction (BOC) after 60 days from the date of enactment into law



For facilities that BOC within 60 days from the date of enactment into law but are placed in service after Dec. 31, 2028



(See Exceptions 1 & 2 below) Available Yes



(See discussion below) Eliminates credit for leased property that would otherwise qualify for the residential credit under Section 25D Section 48E (Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit



(Technology-Neutral) For facilities that BOC after 60 days from the date of enactment into law



For facilities that BOC within 60 days from the date of enactment into law but are placed in service after Dec. 31, 2028



(See Exception 1 below) Available Yes



(See discussion below) Eliminates credit for leased property that would otherwise qualify for the residential credit under Section 25D Exception 1: Advanced nuclear facilities as defined in Section 45J that BOC after Dec. 31, 2028



Exception 2: Expansions of nuclear facilities that BOC after Dec. 31, 2028

Investment Tax Credits

Tax Credit Termination Date Credit Value Transferability FEOC Restrictions Section 48 (Investment Tax Credit)



(Geothermal Only) For geothermal, property that BOC after Dec. 31, 2031 If BOC before 2030 and is placed in service after 2021, the credit value is 6 percent.1



However, if BOC:



- in 2030, 5.2 percent



- in 2031, 4.4 percent



- after 2031, zero percent Repealed for facilities that BOC after 2 years post-enactment Yes (See discussion below)

Production Tax Credits

Tax Credit Termination Date Phase Out Special Rules Transferability FEOC Restrictions Section 45U (Zero-Emission Nuclear Power Production Credit)



(Nuclear) Eliminated one year earlier than current law; eliminated for taxable years beginning after Dec. 31, 2031 None None Unchanged Yes



(See discussion below) Section 45V (Credit for Production of Clean Hydrogen



(Hydrogen) For facilities that BOC after Dec. 31, 2025 None None Unchanged None Section 45X (Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit



(Solar, Wind, Battery Components, Critical Minerals) For eligible components sold after Dec. 31, 2031, including critical minerals Eligible components sold:



- in 2030, 75 percent



- in 2031, 50 percent



- after 2031, zero percent No credit for wind components sold after Dec. 31, 2027 Repealed for components sold after Dec. 31, 2027 Yes



(See discussion below) Section 45Z (Clean Fuel Production Credit



(Clean Fuels) For transportation fuel sold after Dec. 31, 2031 None 1. Fuel sold after Dec. 31, 2025, must be derived from feedstock produced in U.S., Canada or Mexico.



2. Indirect land use emissions are excluded for purposes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions rate as determined consistent with forthcoming regulations or methodology.



3. The House Committee on Ways and Means bill directs the U.S. Department of the Treasury to provide emissions for animal manure after Dec. 31, 2025. Repealed for fuel produced after Dec. 31, 2027 Yes



(See discussion below)

Clean Vehicles and Refueling Property Tax Credits

Tax Credit Termination Date Exceptions Section 25E (Previously Owned Clean Vehicles) For vehicles acquired after Dec. 31, 2025 None Section 30C (Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit) For property placed in service after Dec. 31, 2025 None Section 30D (Clean Vehicle Credit) For vehicles placed in service after Dec. 31, 2026 For vehicles placed in service in 2026, the credit is limited to the first 200,000 "covered vehicles" per manufacturer sold in the U.S. from 2010 to 2025. Section 45W (Credit for Qualified Commercial Clean Vehicles) For vehicles acquired after Dec. 31, 2025 For vehicles sold subject to binding contracts and that are placed in service before Jan. 1, 2033

Energy Efficient Homes Tax Credits

Tax Credit Termination Date Exceptions Section 25C (Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit) For property placed in service after Dec. 31, 2025 None Section 25D (Residential Clean Energy Credit) For property placed in service after Dec. 31, 2025 None Section 45L (New Energy Efficient Home Credit) For qualified new energy efficient homes acquired after Dec. 31, 2025 For qualified new energy efficient homes acquired after Dec. 31, 2026, in the case construction of any such home began before May 12, 2025

FEOC Restrictions

Code Section Specified Foreign Entity Foreign Influenced Entity Material Assistance From Prohibited Foreign Entity Prohibited Payments to Prohibited Foreign Entity No Large Licensing Agreements with Prohibited Foreign Entity 48 Tax years after enactment Tax years beginning 2 years after enactment N/A N/A N/A 45Y Facilities / projects that BOC 60 days after enactment Tax years beginning 2 years after enactment N/A 48E N/A 45X Tax years beginning 2 years after enactment Tax years beginning 2 years after enactment 45Q N/A N/A N/A 45U N/A N/A N/A 45Z N/A N/A N/A

FEOC Definitions

"Specified Foreign Entity" (SFE) is an entity that:

meets the definition as provided in Section 9901(6) of the William Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year (FY) 2021: designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. Secretary of State under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1189) included on the list of specially designated nationals and blocked persons maintained by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) alleged by the U.S. Attorney General to have been involved in activities for which a conviction was obtained

is identified as Chinese military company

is included on a list as a result of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act

is specified under Section 154(b) under the NDAA of FY 2024 (specifically, the entities listed in paragraphs 1-7 on page 47 of L. 118-31)

is a "foreign controlled entity." (The government of a covered nation, a citizen or resident of a covered nation, an entity or unit incorporated or organized or having its principal place of business in a covered nation, or any entity "controlled" by those described in this parenthetical.) (Where "control" = 50 percent vote or value of stock of corporation or 50 percent capital interest or beneficial interests)

"Foreign Influenced Entity" (FIE) is an entity whereby:

an SFE has direct or indirect authority to appoint a covered officer (where "covered officer" = board of director, supervisor or equivalent, or executive officer or equivalent)

an SFE owns at least 10 percent of such entity

one or more SPEs own, in aggregate, 25 percent or more of such entity

at least 25 percent of debt is held in the aggregate by one or more SFEs

makes payments in previous taxable year to SPEs (10 percent to one SFE or 25 percent in the aggregate)

"Material Assistance to a Prohibited Foreign Entity" means:

any component, subcomponent or critical mineral included in the property is made by prohibited foreign entity

any design of such property is based on any copyright, patent or know-how is held by prohibited foreign entity

does not include any "assembly part" or "constituent material" (both defined as not uniquely designed for project under Sections 45Y or 48E and an eligible component under Section 45X, and not exclusively or predominately produced by prohibited foreign entity), as long as not acquired directly from a prohibited foreign entity

"Prohibited Payments to Prohibited Foreign Entity" means an entity that:

makes a payment to a SFE in the tax year that amounts to 5 percent or more of the total of such payments made by such entity during such taxable year

makes payments to more than one SFE, in aggregate of 15 percent

where "payments" = dividends, interest, compensation for services, rentals or royalites, guarantees or other fixed, determinable and annual, or periodic amount to a prohibited foreign entity

"Licensing" means:

an eligible component under Section 45X produced subject to a license agreement with a prohibited foreign entity for which the value of such agreement is more than $1 million

where "prohibited foreign entity" = SFE + FIE

Footnote

1. Compliance with PWA requirements increases percentage 5x.

