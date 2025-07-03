ARTICLE
3 July 2025

Senate Passes Bill To Scale Back Clean Energy Tax Credits Under Inflation Reduction Act

This Holland & Knight alert summarizes certain key proposals in the Senate text as they relate to the Inflation Reduction Act's clean energy tax credits.
  • The Republicans' budget reconciliation bill passed the Senate 51-50 on July 1, 2025.
  • This Holland & Knight alert summarizes certain key proposals in the Senate text as they relate to the Inflation Reduction Act's clean energy tax credits.

The U.S. Senate on July 1, 2025, passed an updated version of the budget reconciliation bill 51-50, along party lines.

Certain key proposals in the text as they relate to the Inflation Reduction Act's (IRA) clean energy tax credits are summarized below. Holland & Knight will update this alert. The following does not reflect final language. The bill must now be taken up by the House.

Technology-Neutral Tax Credits

Tax Credit

Termination Date

Transferability

Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) Restrictions

Other

Section 45Y (Clean Electricity Production Tax Credit)

Available for facilities that begin construction (BOC) by 2033; phases down afterward as provided under current law without regard to possible extension

Exception: wind and solar facilities that BOC 12 months after enactment, if placed in service after Dec. 31, 2027

Available, but no transfers under Section 6418 to Specified Foreign Entities (SFEs) (see FEOC discussion below)

Yes (see discussion below)

Eliminates credit for solar water heating and wind leased property that would otherwise qualify for the residential credit under Section 25D (elimination does not apply to leased solar electric generating property)

Provides additional methods for measuring additions of capacity, providing taxpayer flexibility

New energy community bonus credit category for advanced nuclear facilities

Section 48E (Clean Electricity Investment Tax Credit)

Available for facilities that BOC by 2033; phases down afterward as provided under current law without regard to possible extension

Exception: wind and solar facilities that BOC 12 months after enactment, if placed in service after Dec. 31, 2027

Available, but no transfers under Section 6418 to SFEs (see FEOC discussion below)

Yes (see discussion below, including discussion on the 10-year recapture)

Eliminates credit for solar water heating and wind leased property that would otherwise qualify for the residential credit under Section 25D (elimination does not apply to leased solar electric generating property)

Provides additional methods for measuring addition of capacity, increasing taxpayer flexibility

Changes the domestic content percentage for qualified facilities and energy storage in current law to increase over time (consistent with current law under Section 45Y) effective June 16, 2025

Authorizes 30 percent credit for fuel cell property available where BOC after 2025

Limited-use property rules for geothermal property eliminated


Investment Tax Credits

Tax Credit

Termination Date

Transferability

FEOC Restrictions

Other

Section 48 (Investment Tax Credit)

Limited change to eliminate the 2 percent credit under Section 48(a)(2)(ii) (generally applies only to qualified microturbine property and has no practical impact)

None

None

None

Section 48C (Qualifying Advanced Energy Project Credit)

No new allocations will be provided

No changes to existing allocations

None

None

None


Production Tax Credits

Tax Credit

Termination Date

Phaseout

Special Rules

Transferability

FEOC Restrictions

Section 45Q (Carbon Oxide Sequestration Credit)

No change from current law

None

Credit amount for utilization of captured carbon increased to align with sequestration effective facilities or equipment placed in service after enactment

Available, but no transfers under Section 6418 to SFEs (see FEOC discussion below)

Yes (see discussion below)

Section 45U (Zero-Emission Nuclear Power Production Credit)

No change from current law

None

None

Available, but no transfers under Section 6418 to SFEs (see FEOC discussion below)

Yes (see discussion below)

Section 45V (Credit for Production of Clean Hydrogen)

For facilities that BOC after Dec 31, 2027

None

None

Unchanged

None

Section 45X (Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit)

No credit for wind components produced and sold after Dec. 31, 2027

No credit for metallurgical coal produced after Dec. 31, 2029

For critical minerals (other than metallurgical coal) produced, by year: 2031, 75 percent; 2032, 50 percent; 2033, 25 percent; 2033 and thereafter, zero percent

Adds metallurgical coal as eligible component

Effective tax years after enactment, definition of "battery module" is modified to require that such module is "comprised of all essential equipment needed for battery functionality"

Effective for eligible components sold after Dec. 31, 2026, a person shall be treated as having sold an eligible component that is integrated (a primary component) into another eligible component (a secondary component) where at least 65 percent of the direct material cost to produce the secondary component is attributable to primary components mined, produced or manufactured in the U.S.

Available, but no transfers under Section 6418 to SFEs (see FEOC discussion below)

Yes (see discussion below)

Section 45Z (Clean Fuel Production Credit)

For transportation fuel sold after Dec. 31, 2029

Eliminates enhanced rates for SAF, effective fuel sold after Dec. 31, 2025

None

No negative emissions rate for fuel produced after 2025, except for manure feedstocks (provided U.S. Department of Energy secretary must issue rate)

Requires feedstock produced or grown in U.S., Mexico or Canada for fuel produced after 2025

Indirect land use emissions are excluded for purposes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions rate as determined consistent with forthcoming regulations or methodology for fuel produced after 2025

Directs the U.S. Department of the Treasury to provide emissions for fuel produced from animal manure after Dec. 31, 2025

Permits Treasury Department to issue guidance regarding related party sales of qualifying fuels

No credit under Section 6426(k)(1) for fuel produced from fuel for which Section 45Z allowed

Available, but no transfers under Section 6418 to SFEs (see FEOC discussion below)

Yes (see discussion below)

Section 40A (Small Agri-Biodiesel Producer Credit)

For fuel sold or used after June 30, 2025, and on or before Dec. 31, 2026

None

Increases credit to 20 cents per gallon of qualified agri-biodiesel production for fuel

Requires feedstock produced or grown in U.S., Mexico or Canada for fuel produced after 2025

Available for fuel sold or used after June 30, 2025

None


Clean Vehicles and Refueling Property Tax Credits

Tax Credit

Termination Date

Section 25E (Previously Owned Clean Vehicles)

For vehicles acquired after Sept. 30, 2025

Section 30D (Clean Vehicle Credit)

For vehicles acquired after Sept. 30, 2025

Section 45W (Credit for Qualified Commercial Clean Vehicles)

For vehicles acquired after Sept. 30, 2025

Section 30C (Alternative Fuel Vehicle Refueling Property Credit)

For property placed in service after June 30, 2026


Energy-Efficient Homes and Buildings Tax Incentives

Tax Incentive

Termination Date

Exceptions

Section 25C (Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit)

For property placed in service after Dec. 31, 2025

None

Section 25D (Residential Clean Energy Credit)

For expenditures made after Dec. 31, 2025

None

Section 45L (New Energy Efficient Home Credit)

For qualified new energy-efficient homes acquired after June, 30, 2026

None

Section 179D (Energy Efficient Commercial Buildings Deduction)

For property BOC after June 30, 2026

None


Tax Depreciation

Tax Incentive

Termination Date

Exceptions

Section 168 (Accelerated cost recovery system)

Removes five-year property designation under Section 168 for any energy property under Section 48(a)(3)(A) (i.e., generally wind, solar, energy storage, etc.) for property BOC after 2024

However, 100 percent bonus depreciation may be available for property acquired and placed in service after Jan. 19, 2025; bonus depreciation not available to certain utilities

None


FEOC Restrictions

Section

Specified Foreign Entity

Foreign-Influenced Entity (FIE)

Material Assistance From Prohibited Foreign Entity

Other Special Rules

Section 45Y

Tax years beginning after enactment

Tax years beginning after enactment

Facilities that BOC after Dec. 31, 2025

Section 48E

Tax years beginning after enactment

Tax years beginning after enactment

Facilities that BOC after Dec. 31, 2025

Special 10-year recapture period – looks to payments made to SFE pursuant to arrangement that provides SFE "effective control"; applies to credit allowed for tax years beginning two years after enactment

Section 45X

Tax years beginning after enactment

Tax years beginning after enactment

Tax years beginning after enactment

Section 45Q

Tax years beginning after enactment

Tax years beginning after enactment and determined without regard to payment rule

N/A

Section 45Z

Tax years beginning after enactment

Tax years beginning two years after enactment and determined without regard to payment rule

N/A

Section 45U

Tax years beginning after enactment

Tax years beginning two years after enactment and determined without regard to payment rule

N/A


FEOC Definitions

  • Prohibited Foreign Entity (PFE). Includes both SFEs and FIEs.
    • Determination made as of last day of taxable year, except for first taxable year after enactment, determination made as of first day of such taxable year (i.e., Jan. 1, 2026) as it relates to certain discrete criteria
  • SFE.An entity that:
    • meets the definition as provided in Section 9901(6) of the William Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year (FY) 2021:
      • designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the U.S. Secretary of State under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.S.C. 1189)
      • included on the list of specially designated nationals and blocked persons maintained by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)
      • alleged by the U.S. Attorney General to have been involved in activities for which a conviction was obtained
    • is identified as Chinese military company
    • is included on a list as a result of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act
    • is specified under Section 154(b) under the NDAA of FY 2024 (specifically, the entities listed in paragraphs 1-7 on page 47 of L. 118-31)
    • is a "foreign controlled entity" (the government of a covered nation, an agency or instrumentality, a person who is a citizen or national of a covered nation, an entity or business unit incorporated or organized or having its principal place of business in a covered nation, or any entity "controlled" by those described in this parenthetical) (where "control" = 50 percent vote or value of stock of corporation or 50 percent capital interest or beneficial interests)
  • FIE.A n entity whereby:
    • an SFE has direct authority to appoint a covered officer (where "covered officer" = board of director, supervisor or equivalent, or executive officer or equivalent)*
    • a single SFE owns at least 25 percent of such entity*
    • one or more SFEs owns, in aggregate, 40 percent or more of such entity*
    • at least 15 percent of the debt is issued to aggregate by one or more SFEs*

(* exception for certain publicly traded companies)

  • During the previous taxable year, the entity (or related person) made a payment to an SFE pursuant to a contract, agreement or other arrangement under which the SFE (or related person) has effective control (referred to as the "payment rule").
    • Effective control generally means authority over key aspects of production of eligible components, energy generation or energy storage that are not included in measures of control through authority, ownership or debt.
    • With respect to a licensing agreement, this includes when such agreement allows an SFE to source items (components, subcomponents, critical minerals), direct the operation, utilize intellectual property, or receive royalties or any license agreement entered into or modified after enactment. Only exception is for bona fide purchase of intellectual property.
  • Material Assistance to a Prohibited Foreign Entity. This requires consideration of "material assistance cost ratio" to determine if less than applicable "threshold percentage."
    • Threshold percentages vary by year and technology but increase over time.
  • For Section 45Y and Section 48E, the ratio looks to total direct costs to the taxpayer for all manufactured products (including components) that are mined, produced or manufactured by a PFE.
  • For Section 45X, the ratio looks to the total direct materials costs for the production of the eligible component that are attributable to a PFE. This test includes constituent materials and subcomponents.
  • Certain safe harbor tables (pulled from Notice 2025-08) are available for material assistance cost ratio until further guidance is issued but do not apply to Section 45X as currently drafted.
  • Certain costs can be excluded from the material assistance cost ratio if the existing contract exception applies. Exception requires,inter alia, that the taxpayer had a binding written contract prior to June 16, 2025.
  • There is a six-year statute of limitations on material assistance and increased tax penalties on taxpayer and suppliers making certifications.
  • Covered Nation. Means North Korea, China, Russia and Iran
  • Covered Entity. Means an entity organized under laws or otherwise subject to jurisdiction of a covered nation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

