U.S. To Add Record 63 GW In 2025 With 93% Carbon-Free Capacity

The U.S. energy horizon is heralding a seismic shift, according to a recent Canary Media report that digs into new estimates from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The estimates predict 63 gigawatts of new capacity will be built in the U.S. in 2025, more than it has in decades. This new capacity will predominantly come from solar (32.5 GW) and batteries (29%), with 93% of it being carbon-neutral.

Other key takeaways:

Solar Power Leading the Charge: Utility-scale solar will continue to be the largest source of new electricity generation, making up more than half of the new power capacity in 2025. Texas and California will lead this growth, contributing nearly half of the new utility-scale solar capacity.



Batteries Gaining Ground: Batteries will account for 29% of the new power capacity, showing significant growth compared to the previous year. The expected 18.2 GW of new battery storage will set a record, reflecting its growing role in supporting renewable energy sources like solar.



Wind Power Contribution: Wind power will contribute 12% of the new capacity, boosted by offshore wind projects like Vineyard Wind 1 and Revolution Wind.

