BETO Postpones 2025 Project Peer Review

The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) announced on February 7, 2025, that its 2025 Project Peer Review, initially planned for April 22-25, 2025, is postponed until a future, yet to be determined, date. According to BETO, approximately 200 projects in its research, development, and demonstration portfolio "will be presented to the public and systematically reviewed by experts from industry, academia, and federal agencies." BETO notes that the 2025 Project Peer Review will have several simultaneous review sessions of projects within BETO's program areas, including renewable carbon resources, conversion technologies, systems development and integration, and data, modeling, and analysis.

