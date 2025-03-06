ARTICLE
6 March 2025

BETO Postpones 2025 Project Peer Review

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

Bergeson & Campbell logo

Perhaps nothing is more complex in the corporate world than doing business at the intersection of science, law, and policy. Regulatory compliance, product approvals, and product defense must keep pace with scientific breakthroughs and competitive pressures. Helping you get your products to market faster and more efficiently than your competitors — with powerful solutions for regulatory, advocacy, and scientific challenges in any jurisdiction — is the mission of Bergeson & Campbell, P.C.

Explore Firm Details
The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) announced on February 7, 2025, that its 2025 Project Peer Review, initially planned for April 22-25, 2025...
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton

The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) announced on February 7, 2025, that its 2025 Project Peer Review, initially planned for April 22-25, 2025, is postponed until a future, yet to be determined, date. According to BETO, approximately 200 projects in its research, development, and demonstration portfolio "will be presented to the public and systematically reviewed by experts from industry, academia, and federal agencies." BETO notes that the 2025 Project Peer Review will have several simultaneous review sessions of projects within BETO's program areas, including renewable carbon resources, conversion technologies, systems development and integration, and data, modeling, and analysis.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More