Michael C. Zisa And Phillip Boldt Co-Author D.C. Chapter Of “50-State Guide To Electronic Execution Of The General Agreement Of Indemnity”

Michael C. Zisa, Co-Managing Partner of P&A’s Washington, D.C. office, Chair of the Surety and Construction Related Insurance Defense practice, and Co-Chair of the Crisis Management team, and Phillip Boldt, an Associate in P&A’s Washington, D.C. office, have co-authored the District of Columbia chapter of the American Bar Association (ABA) Fidelity and Surety Law Committee and The Surety & Fidelity Association of America’s (SFAA), “50-State Guide to Electronic Execution of the General Agreement of Indemnity.”

The guide provides a comprehensive state-by-state analysis of how electronic execution may affect sureties’ rights under general agreements of indemnity, addressing key issues involving electronic signatures, remote online notarization, and powers of attorney across all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Serving as a practical reference for surety professionals, the survey highlights important jurisdictional differences that may impact underwriting, claims, and other business decisions.

For the complete guide, click here.