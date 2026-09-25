Join Us For A Practical Introduction To The Right Of Way Acquisition &Condemnation Process

Understanding the acquisition and condemnation process is essential to the successful delivery of infrastructure and public projects. Whether you're new to the right of way profession or simply looking for a refresher, join us for our upcoming webinar, "An Introduction to the Right of Way Acquisition and Condemnation Process," on October 6, 2026.

In our work representing public agencies and other project stakeholders, we regularly see how important it is for project teams to have a clear understanding of the acquisition and condemnation process. While right of way acquisition and eminent domain can seem complex, a solid grasp of the fundamentals can help project managers, engineers, right of way professionals and other team members anticipate challenges, improve communication and keep projects moving forward.

During this webinar, we'll provide an overview of both the precondemnation and eminent domain process. We'll walk through the key steps involved in acquiring property rights, discuss the anatomy of an eminent domain case and explore how these activities fit within the broader project lifecycle. We will also share practical insights on the value of proactive planning, collaboration and communication among project teams.

Our goal is to provide attendees with a stronger understanding of the key milestones, considerations and potential hurdles that can arise during right of way acquisition and condemnation. Whether you're just entering the profession or have experience in the field, we hope you'll come away with actionable knowledge that can help support successful project delivery.

We hope you'll join us for this informative discussion. And if you can't attend live, we encourage you to register anyway so you'll receive access to the on-demand recording after the webinar concludes.