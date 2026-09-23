Q: When Does Support Cross Into Undue Influence?

The Calm Among the Storm – In each post of this blog series, Schneider Bell attorney Veronica Garofoli answers a real question she sees from families, fiduciaries, financial advisors, and CPAs — focused on the moments when a situation first becomes unstable, and what actually protects people under Ohio probate and trust law.

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The Calm Among the Storm – In each post of this blog series, Schneider Bell attorney Veronica Garofoli answers a real question she sees from families, fiduciaries, financial advisors, and CPAs — focused on the moments when a situation first becomes unstable, and what actually protects people under Ohio probate and trust law.

Answer

Influence becomes legally relevant when dependency, opportunity, and benefit converge. Ohio courts look closely at who isolated the individual, who controlled access, who arranged planning, and who benefited. These cases are evidence-driven, not emotion-driven.

The calm move is to shift the story out of emotion and into structure — before narratives harden into lawsuits.

Additional Insights

Some of the hardest probate cases start with someone trying to help.

Caregivers matter. Support matters. Presence matters.

But when care turns into control, courts start asking different questions.

Who isolated the person?

Who filtered information?

Who arranged the planning?

Who benefited?

What changed once dependence set in?

Ohio undue-influence cases aren’t about villains. They’re about conditions.

Dependency.

Opportunity.

Involvement.

Benefit.

My role in these matters isn’t to accuse first. It’s to ground the situation in proof. Preserve records. Identify neutral witnesses. Build the real timeline.

Because these cases aren’t won with outrage. They’re won with evidence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.