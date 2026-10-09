Why I Chose Eminent Domain For A Legal Career

A legal professional reflects on their career path in eminent domain law, exploring how their passion for real estate valuation and infrastructure development led them to specialize in this unique field. The piece examines the dual nature of eminent domain work—facilitating essential public projects while protecting individual property owners' rights through complex legal proceedings.

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I’ve spent most of my career practicing in a relatively narrow corner of the law: eminent domain, inverse condemnation, and real estate litigation. That wasn’t necessarily the plan when I went to law school, but eminent domain chose me – I didn’t choose it. I’ve always been drawn to real estate—how property is used, what gives it value, and how seemingly small differences in location, access, zoning, improvements, or highest and best use can dramatically affect that value. Eminent domain cases bring all those issues together in a way that is both challenging and endlessly interesting. In college, I took a real estate valuation course and learned about income, expenses, and cap rates, and I was hooked. Then I was fortunate enough to get a summer associate position at Nossaman right when Long Beach was going through a major redevelopment, and working on those matters and understanding land use and development made it even more interesting.

But what has kept me engaged in this area goes well beyond valuation. Public infrastructure matters. Roads, transit, water systems, utilities, schools, and other public projects can improve quality of life and make a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work. It is rewarding to play a role in helping important projects move forward. I remember shortly after completing the Expo Line in Los Angeles watching on tv a single mother being interviewed about the project and how it allowed her to avoid a 2-hour commute and get home in time to make her two small children dinner. I was honored to have helped bring that project to reality.

At the same time, those major public infrastructure projects can have a very real impact on individual property owners. For many people, receiving an eminent domain notice may be their first—and hopefully only—experience with the process. It can be confusing, disruptive, and deeply personal. One of the most rewarding parts of my practice is helping property owners understand what is happening, navigate that process, and make sure they are treated fairly.

That balance is what I continue to find compelling about this field: improving communities while also respecting and protecting the rights of the people whose property is affected along the way. After all these years, I still find the combination of real estate, valuation, infrastructure, and people fascinating. And I’m glad I found my way into such a specialized corner of the law.

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