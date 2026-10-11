California Contractors Get A Much-Needed Break: SB 342 Softens The Harsh Consequences Of Contractor License Lapses

Imagine completing a multimillion-dollar project, performing quality work, paying your subcontractors, and satisfying the owner, only to discover that a temporary contractor license lapse could prevent you from recovering payment for that work or pursuing claims for extra work. For decades, that was the reality under California Business and Professions Code section 7031.

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Imagine completing a multimillion-dollar project, performing quality work, paying your subcontractors, and satisfying the owner, only to discover that a temporary contractor license lapse could prevent you from recovering payment for that work or pursuing claims for extra work. For decades, that was the reality under California Business and Professions Code section 7031.

A contractor that allowed its license to lapse, even briefly, could face catastrophic consequences completely disconnected from the quality of its work. In some cases, a contractor that performed otherwise flawless work could be barred from recovering payment and even be ordered to disgorge compensation already received – even if the owner knew the contractor had a lapse in its licensing and allowed it to continue construction.

That reality is about to change.

On September 30, 2026, Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill 342 (“SB 342“), which amends Business and Professions Code section 7031 and significantly limits the draconian consequences traditionally associated with temporary contractor licensing lapses on many larger construction projects. The new law becomes effective January 1, 2027.

For contractors and subcontractors operating in California, particularly those that perform public works, commercial, institutional, multifamily, and common-interest-development construction, SB 342 represents a substantial and long-awaited victory.

Why Contractors Should Care

Licensing compliance remains critical in California, but SB 342 substantially reduces the risk that a good-faith administrative mistake will result in the forfeiture of compensation for an entire project. For contractors performing public works, commercial, and multifamily construction, the legislation may significantly change the leverage owners can exert in payment disputes involving contractor licensing issues.

Before SB 342: The Harsh Consequences of California’s All-or-Nothing Licensing Law

California courts have consistently described section 7031 as a strict-liability statute designed to discourage unlicensed contracting as part of the ongoing policy to protect the public. Historically, section 7031 required a contractor seeking compensation to prove that it was properly licensed at all times during performance of the contract. A brief lapse could prevent recovery of compensation regardless of the contractor’s good faith, the quality of the work performed, or whether the owner suffered any actual harm.

In practice, this meant a contractor could perform millions of dollars of work, experience a brief licensing lapse due to an administrative oversight, and then face an argument that it was entitled to recover nothing under the contract despite fully performing the work.

The statute’s reach extended even further. Under former section 7031(b), a party who hired an unlicensed contractor could seek recovery of all compensation paid to that contractor, creating the possibility that an owner could receive the benefit of completed construction work while also recovering payments previously made.

Although a narrow “substantial compliance” exception existed, it applied only in limited circumstances and often proved difficult to satisfy in litigation.

What SB 342 Changes

SB 342 does not authorize unlicensed contracting, nor does it eliminate the importance of maintaining continuous licensure. However, it introduces a far more practical and equitable approach for remedies sought on specified project types.

Under the amended statute, a contractor may pursue compensation if it was:

Properly licensed when the contract was executed; and Properly licensed during the portion of the work for which compensation is sought.

Put simply, a contractor that was properly licensed when it signed the contract and while performing the work for which payment is sought will no longer automatically lose its right to recover compensation merely because a licensing lapse occurred some other time during the project.

Likewise, owners are no longer automatically entitled to recover every dollar paid under a covered contract. Instead, recovery is generally limited to compensation attributable to work performed during the period in which the contractor was unlicensed.

SB 342 does not specifically address how the “substantial compliance” under 7031(e) interacts with the new provisions.

The Legislature’s apparent goal is straightforward: preserve meaningful consequences for unlicensed work while avoiding the disproportionate forfeitures that occasionally resulted from administrative oversights or short-term lapses in licensure.

Which Projects Are Covered?

The amendments apply to several significant categories of construction:

Public works projects;

Commercial construction projects;

Institutional construction projects;

Construction of common-interest developments; and

Multifamily residential projects consisting of four or more dwelling units (provided a tenant or resident is not a party to the contract).

This means many of the larger and more sophisticated construction projects in California will now be subject to the revised framework.

What About Residential Construction?

Contractors should not assume that SB 342 changes section 7031 across the board.

The legislative amendments focus primarily on larger-scale construction projects and do not eliminate the traditional licensing requirements applicable to residential construction that falls outside the categories identified in the statute. Contractors performing residential work should continue to treat licensing compliance as critically important and should carefully evaluate whether a particular project falls within the amended provisions.

A Major Development for Public Works Contractors

The change may be particularly important on public works projects, where performance often spans months or years and involves multiple license renewals, bond obligations, retention disputes, and complex payment applications. Under the former framework, a short licensing lapse could become a powerful weapon in a payment dispute. SB 342 reduces the likelihood that an owner or upstream contractor can use a temporary lapse to avoid paying for otherwise compensable work.

Historically, a contractor performing a public works project could face extraordinary exposure from even a relatively brief licensing interruption. Given the size, duration, and complexity of many public projects, an administrative oversight involving license renewal could potentially jeopardize significant contract balances or the contractor’s ability to pursue claims after project completion.

Beginning January 1, 2027, public works contractors operating under covered contracts will have a stronger argument that compensation earned while properly licensed remains recoverable, even if a lapse occurs during another portion of the project.

For prime contractors and subcontractors alike, this substantially reduces the risk that an otherwise successful project could become the subject of an all-or-nothing payment dispute based solely on a temporary licensing issue.

That said, public works contractors should not interpret SB 342 as a relaxation of licensing obligations. Licensing compliance remains mandatory, and work performed during periods of unlicensed status remains vulnerable to challenge.

What Stayed the Same?

Despite the favorable changes, several important principles remain intact.

First, California continues to require contractors to maintain proper licensure. SB 342 does not create a safe harbor for knowingly performing unlicensed work.

Second, the amendments do not eliminate all section 7031 remedies. Compensation attributable to periods of unlicensed work remains subject to challenge.

Third, the statute’s provisions concerning the enforceability of certain security interests continue to present potential risks. Contractors should not assume that every licensing-related consequence has been removed.

Notably, SB 342 does not amend section 7031(c), which provides that a security interest securing payment for licensed contracting work may be unenforceable if the contractor was not duly licensed throughout performance of the work. As a result, questions may remain regarding the effect of a licensing lapse on mechanics lien and related security remedies even where the contractor may now pursue compensation under amended section 7031(a).

When Do the Changes Take Effect?

SB 342 was signed into law on September 30, 2026 and becomes effective on January 1, 2027.

Importantly, while the statute clearly identifies the types of projects to which the new provisions apply, it does not expressly address whether the amendments apply only to contracts executed on or after January 1, 2027, or whether they also apply to projects that are already underway when the law takes effect.

This omission is likely to generate early litigation and judicial interpretation. Many public works, commercial, and institutional construction projects span several years, meaning countless projects will be in progress when the amendments become effective. Contractors facing licensing disputes on those projects may argue that the amended version of section 7031 should apply to compensation claims asserted after January 1, 2027, while owners may contend that the prior version of the statute governs contracts or licensing lapses that occurred before the effective date.

Until California courts provide guidance, contractors should proceed cautiously and should not assume that the amended protections will automatically apply to every ongoing project. Nevertheless, because the Legislature did not expressly limit the amendments to contracts executed after January 1, 2027, the applicability of SB 342 to projects already under construction remains an open and potentially significant question, particularly in the public works arena where projects often remain active for years after contract award.

For contractors and subcontractors performing covered public works, commercial, institutional, multifamily, or common-interest-development projects, the developing case law surrounding the transition to SB 342 may prove nearly as important as the amendments themselves.

What Contractors Should Do Now

Although SB 342 provides meaningful relief, contractors should not view the legislation as a substitute for compliance. Contractors should continue to:

Closely monitor license renewal dates;

Verify that all classifications remain active and properly assigned;

Document any licensing issues immediately upon discovery;

Promptly cure any lapse; and

Consult counsel regarding ongoing projects that may span the January 1, 2027 effective date.

Contractors currently involved in disputes concerning licensing lapses should also evaluate whether SB 342 may affect available claims and defenses.

Takeaways for California Contractors

SB 342 represents one of the most significant contractor-friendly revisions to section 7031 in years.

While contractors should continue to prioritize license compliance and renewals, the amended statute recognizes a practical reality of modern construction: a temporary licensing lapse should not necessarily result in the forfeiture of compensation for properly licensed work performed on major construction projects.

For public works contractors, commercial builders, institutional contractors, and subcontractors working on multifamily and common-interest-development projects, SB 342 provides a welcome measure of fairness and proportionality. The law preserves meaningful penalties for unlicensed work while reducing the likelihood that a good-faith administrative mistake will lead to a complete loss of payment.

In short, California has not abandoned its strong licensing requirements, but beginning January 1, 2027, section 7031 will become a little less punitive and a lot more practical.

That is good news for contractors across the state.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.