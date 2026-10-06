What Does The Easement Say?

Some of the biggest real estate disputes I’ve handled have started with a document that may be only a few paragraphs long: an easement. Easements are everywhere. Utilities use them for pipelines and transmission lines. Developers rely on them for access and infrastructure.

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Some of the biggest real estate disputes I’ve handled have started with a document that may be only a few paragraphs long: an easement. Easements are everywhere. Utilities use them for pipelines and transmission lines. Developers rely on them for access and infrastructure. Property owners inherit them when they buy property. And they’re often ignored—until somebody wants to do something the other side doesn’t like. And in eminent domain proceedings, public agencies and utilities oftentimes pay little attention to the easement terms or how broad or narrow they’ve defined the rights being acquired.

Can the owner build over it? Can the utility expand its facilities? Who has access and from where? Can the easement be relocated? Does it allow new technology or a different use than what existed when it was granted? Is it assignable? Can the property still be developed as planned? Those questions can have enormous consequences for a project, or a property’s value, or a determination of just compensation in an eminent domain proceeding.

One thing I’ve learned from representing utilities, public agencies, developers and property owners is that you should never assume an easement says what everyone thinks it says. Some were drafted decades ago. Some use vague language. Some describe rights that made perfect sense when they were created but are difficult to apply to modern development or infrastructure. And occasionally, the parties have operated for years based on an understanding that isn’t actually reflected in the document. That’s why one of the simplest pieces of advice I give clients facing an easement problem is also one of the most important: read the document before deciding what the problem is. Not the title report summary. Not what someone remembers being told when the property was purchased. The actual recorded document. A careful review at the beginning can change the entire strategy—and sometimes prevent a relatively manageable real estate issue from becoming a very expensive dispute.

And for condemnation matters, defining that language can have massive consequences. Acquire broad, vague rights, a property owner may challenge right to take, or the agency or utility may face a claim for huge damages based on the “most injurious use theory”. Acquire too narrow of rights and the project can’t be constructed as required, or the agency/utility may have to come back and acquire additional rights in the future as needs change.

Crafting an easement for each property is not easy; it’s much simpler to just use a standard, boiler-plate easement template. But that usually leads to some of the biggest issues and disputes. In complex real estate matters, the most important document isn't always the longest one. Sometimes it's the easement everyone stopped reading years ago, or the easement terms no one paid attention to.

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