What Happens If There Are Open Permits On A Property?

Suddenly, what seemed like a routine closing becomes a conversation about documentation, inspections, municipal requirements, and who will be responsible for resolving the issue.

Minchella & Associates represents sellers and buyers in Chicago residential and commercial real estate closings. In addition, we have vast experience in a wide variety of other real estate law matters, including, but not limited to:

Article Insights

Erica Crohn Minchella’s articles from Minchella & Associates are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

in United States

with readers working within the Banking & Credit and Insurance industries Minchella & Associates are most popular: within Real Estate and Construction and Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

Open permits have a way of appearing at the worst possible time.

A transaction may be moving smoothly through attorney review and inspection negotiations when a municipal search, title review, or lender inquiry uncovers an open permit tied to work completed years ago.

Suddenly, what seemed like a routine closing becomes a conversation about documentation, inspections, municipal requirements, and who will be responsible for resolving the issue.

For brokers, the challenge is rarely the permit itself but managing the uncertainty it creates.

Why Open Permits Become a Transaction Problem

An open permit can raise questions about whether work was completed properly, municipal requirements were satisfied, and whether additional inspections or repairs may be required before closing.

Depending on the nature of the work, buyers, attorneys, lenders, and municipalities may all view the issue differently.

What initially appears to be a minor administrative matter can quickly become a negotiation point. Buyers may seek additional documentation, request credits, or ask the seller to resolve the permit before closing. Lenders may require further review, particularly when the permit involves structural, electrical, plumbing, or safety-related improvements.

The longer an open permit has existed, the more difficult it can be to determine exactly what work was performed, whether inspections occurred, and what the municipality will require to close the matter.

As a result, timing becomes a critical factor, especially when the issue is discovered late in the transaction.

Not All Open Permits Are Created Equal

A permit that was opened six months ago for a water heater replacement may present a very different challenge than a permit opened ten years ago for a room addition or major electrical work.

Some municipalities make it relatively easy to schedule a final inspection and close the permit. Others may require additional documentation, contractor involvement, updated plans, or corrective work before issuing final approval.

The age of the permit, the type of work performed, and the municipality’s procedures can all influence how quickly the issue can be resolved and whether it will affect the closing timeline.

The Lender and Buyer Perspective

Even when a municipality is willing to work through the issue, buyers and lenders may have their own concerns.

From a buyer’s perspective, an open permit can create uncertainty about the property’s condition and future expenses. Buyers may wonder whether the work was properly completed or whether additional costs could surface after closing.

Lenders may focus on risk. Depending on the nature of the open permit, a lender could require additional information or resolution before funding the loan. While many permit issues can be worked through successfully, the possibility of lender involvement adds another layer to the transaction.

Early Discovery Creates More Options

Like many real estate issues, open permits become easier to manage when they are discovered early.

A seller who identifies an open permit before listing the property typically has more flexibility to gather records, communicate with the municipality, schedule inspections, and address any outstanding requirements. By contrast, discovering the issue a week before closing can place significant pressure on everyone involved.

For brokers, early investigation can help avoid surprises, set realistic expectations, and create a strategy before the issue becomes an obstacle to closing.

Open permits do not automatically derail a transaction. Many are resolved with relatively little disruption.

The challenge is that they introduce uncertainty into a process that buyers, sellers, lenders, and attorneys generally want to keep predictable. Understanding the nature of the permit, the municipality’s requirements, and the potential impact on financing and closing timelines can make the difference between a manageable issue and a delayed transaction.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.