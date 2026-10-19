TxDOT Celebrates Completion Of The Oak Hill Parkway Project

Congratulations to the Texas Department of Transportation on the completion of the Oak Hill Parkway project in Austin, Texas. TxDOT held a ribbon cutting event on September 24th to mark the milestone for the $679 million project. The state-of-the-art Oak Hill Parkway project has transformed the “Y at Oak Hill” with 2-3 new highway mainlanes, 2-3 new frontage roads and 2 new flyovers. The construction is anticipated to significantly alleviate congestion at the former bottleneck.

TxDOT developed the project through a design-build contract with Colorado River Constructors. Executed in 2020, the design-build contract included various mechanisms to ensure the fulfillment of the priorities of local stakeholders, including the construction of bike and pedestrian paths, the protection of heritage and other trees, and the lowering of the profile of the project. The design-build contract also includes a 5-year performance warranty on various elements of the project commencing on the project’s completion in July of this year. Nossaman is proud to have assisted TxDOT with the procurement and contract administration for this project.