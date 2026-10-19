ARTICLE
19 October 2026

TxDOT Celebrates Completion Of The Oak Hill Parkway Project

N
Nossaman LLP

Contributor

Nossaman LLP logo
For more than 80 years, Nossaman LLP has delivered the highest quality legal expertise and policy advice to our clients nationwide. We focus on distinct areas of law and policy, as well as in specific industries, ranging from transportation, healthcare and energy to real estate development, water and government.
Explore Firm Details
The Texas Department of Transportation has completed the $679 million Oak Hill Parkway project in Austin, transforming a notorious traffic bottleneck with new highway mainlanes, frontage roads, and flyovers. The state-of-the-art infrastructure project was delivered through a design-build contract that balanced transportation needs with community priorities including pedestrian access and environmental protection.
United States Colorado Texas Real Estate and Construction
Christine Ryan and Josh Burke
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Congratulations to the Texas Department of Transportation on the completion of the Oak Hill Parkway project in Austin, Texas. TxDOT held a ribbon cutting event on September 24th to mark the milestone for the $679 million project. The state-of-the-art Oak Hill Parkway project has transformed the “Y at Oak Hill” with 2-3 new highway mainlanes, 2-3 new frontage roads and 2 new flyovers. The construction is anticipated to significantly alleviate congestion at the former bottleneck.

TxDOT developed the project through a design-build contract with Colorado River Constructors. Executed in 2020, the design-build contract included various mechanisms to ensure the fulfillment of the priorities of local stakeholders, including the construction of bike and pedestrian paths, the protection of heritage and other trees, and the lowering of the profile of the project. The design-build contract also includes a 5-year performance warranty on various elements of the project commencing on the project’s completion in July of this year. Nossaman is proud to have assisted TxDOT with the procurement and contract administration for this project.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Christine Ryan
Christine Ryan
Photo of Josh Burke
Josh Burke
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More