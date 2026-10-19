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19 October 2026

An Introduction To The Right Of Way Acquisition And Condemnation Process (Video)

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Nossaman LLP

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Successfully delivering infrastructure and public projects requires navigating complex right of way and eminent domain issues. This overview examines the precondemnation and condemnation process, walking through each step and exploring how these legal procedures fit within the broader project lifecycle. Understanding these processes is essential for project managers, right of way professionals, engineers, and other team members involved in project delivery.
United States Real Estate and Construction
Bradford B. Kuhn and Jillian Friess Leivas
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Successfully delivering infrastructure and public projects often requires navigating complex right of way and eminent domain issues. Understanding the acquisition and condemnation process is essential for project managers, right of way professionals, engineers and other team members who play a role in project delivery.

On October 6, 2026, Brad Kuhn and Jillian Friess Leivas provided an overview of the precondemnation and eminent domain process, including a walk-through of the steps in the precondemnation phase and a discussion of the anatomy of an eminent domain case. Attendees gained insight into how these processes fit within the broader project lifecycle and the importance of proactive planning, communication and collaboration among project team members.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Bradford B. Kuhn
Bradford B. Kuhn
Photo of Jillian Friess Leivas
Jillian Friess Leivas
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