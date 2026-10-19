An Introduction To The Right Of Way Acquisition And Condemnation Process (Video)

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Successfully delivering infrastructure and public projects often requires navigating complex right of way and eminent domain issues. Understanding the acquisition and condemnation process is essential for project managers, right of way professionals, engineers and other team members who play a role in project delivery.

On October 6, 2026, Brad Kuhn and Jillian Friess Leivas provided an overview of the precondemnation and eminent domain process, including a walk-through of the steps in the precondemnation phase and a discussion of the anatomy of an eminent domain case. Attendees gained insight into how these processes fit within the broader project lifecycle and the importance of proactive planning, communication and collaboration among project team members.