New Era For Subdivision Maps: California Legislature Proposes Expansion To "Life” Of Subdivision Map To Ease Housing Crisis

Why This Bill Was Introduced

Earlier this year, Senator Tim Grayson (D) introduced Senate Bill (SB) 1169 to amend the California Subdivision Map Act (“SMA”) by extending the initial life of an approved tentative subdivision map from 24 months to 8 years1 to address California's housing shortage. California has consistently ranked 49th in the nation for housing shortages, and this change aims to eliminate at least one of the barriers to increasing California’s housing supply. At the time Senator Greyson introduced the legislation, he stated, at "[T]he mapping process under the Subdivision Map Act can further constrain the state's already limited housing supply. These longer timelines may also require projects to seek re-entitlement even if the project remains consistent with adopted plans and zoning, only further increases project costs, delays housing, and puts financing at risk."[2]

The “SMA sets forth the rules for dividing large tracts of land into smaller lots for homes that can be sold to new and existing homeowners. Among other things, it creates a process for orderly land planning so local governments can condition homebuilders to develop roads, sewer and water infrastructure, schools, parks and open space.



The core issue the Senator identified is that state law only gives developers 24 months to either obtain a discretionary extension on an approved tentative map or earn a multi-year extension by fulfilling map conditions and constructing potentially hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of off-site public improvements needed to obtain a more precisely engineered “final map”. Failing to do so means the developer would have to start the long entitlement process over, wasting time and resources and delaying the ability to start construction of new homes.

Often under current development regulations, modern development cannot move that fast because projects frequently need more than 2 years to obtain additional permits and environmental clearances. For example a wildlife agency or the California Coastal Commission, may require condition its approval of the tentative map approved by the local agency on the satisfaction of additional requirements. Additionally, most homebuilders need to obtain a construction loan, and financial institutions take time to evaluate whether market conditions justify providing such loans. Engineering firms also need time to perform technical surveys and draw more precise final maps. Final maps need to be approved by the local agency and recorded at the County recorder's office. An initial two-year life on a tentative map no longer reflects the modern reality of navigating California’s regulatory process and a lender’s financing process.

Moreover, each request for an extension on the initial life of the tentative map creates new costs and uncertainty. Lenders could withdraw financing if a tentative map extension was not obtained. Even the time and procedures to obtain discretionary extensions add costs to development of for-sale housing requiring subdivision mapping.

Senator Grayson's solution: "To help prevent construction delays and unlock housing faster, SB 1169 would increase the length of an entitlement under the Subdivision Map Act. By aligning tentative vesting maps with local planning cycles, SB 1169 will help provide greater project certainty and reduce overall costs for housing development, making homeownership much more feasible for all."2

The Bay Area Council, one of the bill's sponsors, stated: "By modernizing the SMA, this bill addresses a critical regulatory bottleneck that currently stifles the development of housing at all income levels. SB 1169 will increase development feasibility and encourage project completion by extending the validity of tentative vesting maps. By providing greater certainty and reducing risk on new subdivisions, SB 1169 will help yield housing faster and make homeownership more accessible for all Californians."3

What SB 1169 Changes

SB 1169 extends the initial life of a tentative map from 2 years to 8 years, with local agencies still able to grant up to 24 additional months by ordinance, for a 10-year cap.[4] The bill also provides an automatic 60-day extension if a developer applies for an extension prior to expiration.4

The 48-Month Extension Provision

Under existing law, developers can get a 48-month extension beyond the 2-year baseline or initial life of the tentative map, if they spend $236,790 or more on off-site public improvements. This extension can be stacked with other extensions.

SB 1169 makes the 8-year baseline the new starting point. The original bill proposed a 16-year cap on final map-based extension. However, during Assembly review in June 2026, the legislature changed the cap back to the original 10 years, concerned that longer periods could enable land banking and long vested rights periods.5 Therefore, under the current draft of the bill, the 48-month extension from a final map would apply only in a 2-year window from year 8 to year 10 – a missed opportunity to ease regulations and boost housing production in a state with one of the most severe housing shortages in the United States.

Where SB 1169 Goes from Here

SB 1169 passed unanimously in the Senate (36-0)[1] and has broad support from housing advocacy groups, including the Bay Area Council, California Apartment Association, various YIMBY organizations across California, SPUR, Habitat for Humanity, and the California Council for Affordable Housing.6 No opposition was registered. This unanimous support indicates the common-sense nature of the reform proposal. Following final review in applicable Assembly committees, the full Assembly will vote, and the Governor will either sign or veto, likely in September 2026. We will provide updates as the bill progresses. Hopefully, California will usher in a new era for Subdivision Maps and enable more for-sale housing to be built at lower cost to the end buyer.

*Alex Miller is an intern in the firm's San Diego (Downtown) office.

Footnotes

1. SB 1169 (Grayson), Assembly Committee on Local Government Analysis (June 16, 2026), https://calmatters.digitaldemocracy.org/bills/ca_202520260sb1169.

2. Tim Grayson, Author's Statement, SB 1169, Assembly Committee on Local Government Analysis (June 16, 2026), https://calmatters.digitaldemocracy.org/bills/ca_202520260sb1169.

3. Bay Area Council, Statement of Support, SB 1169, Assembly Committee on Local Government Analysis (June 16, 2026), https://calmatters.digitaldemocracy.org/bills/ca_202520260sb1169.

4. SB 1169, Gov. Code § 66452.6(a)(1), as amended June 8, 2026, https://calmatters.digitaldemocracy.org/bills/ca_202520260sb1169.

5. SB 1169 Version History (March 23, 2026 vs. June 8, 2026), https://calmatters.digitaldemocracy.org/bills/ca_202520260sb1169.