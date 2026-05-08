Quasi-Judicial Or Quasi-Political? Navigating Florida’s Rezoning Process: The Law, The Reality, And The Road To Reform

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I. Introduction: A Process With Good Intentions and a Complicated Reality

Florida’s rezoning process is one of the most consequential and least understood legal proceedings a property owner, developer, or investor can face. The stakes are high: a successful rezoning can unlock millions of dollars in development value, while a denial can strand a parcel in a position that is economically indefensible. Yet the formal framework governing these proceedings, and the political reality in which they operate, are vastly different.

The framework is formally quasi-judicial, meaning evidence-based, subject to strict constitutional protections, and appealable by certiorari to the circuit courts. In practice, these hearings can resemble something closer to a political performance, where neighborhood petition drives, campaign donor relationships, and the volume of constituent opposition often speak more loudly than carefully prepared expert testimony.

Thirty years after the Florida Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Board of County Commissioners of Brevard County v. Snyder,1 this article reexamines Florida’s quasi-judicial rezoning process from the ground up. It traces the doctrine from its origins through its defining case law, including Snyder and Jennings v. Dade County,2 and confronts the procedural realities that continue to disadvantage property owners across Florida.

The analysis moves beyond doctrine to practice. It addresses the legislative versus quasi-judicial distinction, the constraints on ex parte communications, the limits of certiorari review, and the financial and structural burdens applicants face in pursuing rezonings. It also examines recent legislative developments, including Florida Senate Bill 784 and Florida House Bill 1059, as well as the 2026 decision in City of Tampa v. Liberty Hospitality Management LLC,3 which resolved a significant constitutional challenge to the framework itself.

This article is written for those who operate within this system every day, including developers, property owners, land use attorneys, and local government officials. Its purpose is not only to explain what the law says, but to illuminate how the process functions in the hearing room, where outcomes are shaped as much by procedure as by principle.

What Is a Quasi-Judicial Proceeding and Why Does It Matter?

A quasi-judicial proceeding is a formal hearing conducted by a governmental body (such as a city council or county commission) that resembles a court proceeding in important respects, such as evidence is taken under oath, witnesses can be cross-examined, and the outcome must be supported by a reviewable record.

In the land use context, this designation matters immensely because it means the local government cannot simply vote its political preferences. It must base its decision on competent substantial evidence in the record, apply the correct legal standards, and afford procedural due process to all parties. A decision that fails these tests can be challenged in circuit court on a writ of certiorari.

II. Before Snyder: Rezoning as a Legislative Act and the Fairly Debatable Era

A. The Pre-1993 Framework

Prior to 1993, Florida courts treated rezoning decisions as legislative acts by local governing bodies. The controlling standard was the ‘fairly debatable’ rule, drawn from Nance v. Town of Indialantic,4

For developers and property owners, this was an extraordinarily difficult standard to overcome. A local government could deny a well-supported, code-compliant rezoning application based solely on constituent pressure, and a court would uphold the denial if some conceivable rational basis could be identified. The burden was, as a practical matter, nearly insurmountable. Litigation over rezoning denials was rare not because denials were fair, but because challenges were futile.

What Was the ‘Fairly Debatable’ Standard and How Did It Protect Local Governments?

Under the fairly debatable standard, a rezoning denial was presumed valid if a reasonable person could find any rational justification for it, no matter how thin. Courts were essentially forbidden from second-guessing local political judgments. This meant that a local government could deny an application that complied with its comprehensive plan and met every applicable criterion, simply because a vocal group of neighbors appeared at a hearing and expressed displeasure. The applicant had no meaningful recourse, and courts deferred entirely to the local body’s discretion.

B. The Policy Landscape That Made Change Inevitable

Florida’s extraordinary population growth through the 1980s, combined with the passage of the 1985 Growth Management Act,5 put significant pressure on local governments to make land use decisions that were consistent with adopted comprehensive plans. Courts and commentators increasingly questioned whether pure legislative deference was appropriate when individual property rights were directly at stake. If local government was required by its own comprehensive plan to permit a certain category of development, how could a denial that flatly contradicted the plan be considered ‘fairly debatable’?

By the early 1990s, the tension between the old deferential standard and the demands of a plan-based regulatory system had become unworkable. Consequently, the Florida Supreme Court took up the question in Snyder.6

III. The Snyder Revolution: Rezoning Becomes Quasi-Judicial (1993)

A. The Case

The facts of Board of County Commissioners of Brevard County v. Snyder were straightforward, even mundane. Jack and Gail Snyder sought to rezone a half-acre parcel on Merritt Island for multi-family residential use. Brevard County’s own planning staff supported the application as consistent with the adopted comprehensive plan. Neighbors voiced opposition at the hearing. The Board denied the application without providing any written findings, any stated reasons, and any reference to the evidentiary record.

The Fifth District Court of Appeal drew on Oregon’s influential decision in Fasano v. Board of County Commissioners,7 to articulate a principle that would reshape Florida land use law entirely. The court reasoned that not all zoning decisions are created equal. Broad legislative rezonings, meaning sweeping changes to a zoning map affecting large swaths of the public, are genuinely legislative in character. But a decision applying general policy to a specific parcel, specific owners, and a specific set of facts presented at a hearing is something fundamentally different. It is not the creation of policy. It is the application of policy. And the application of law to particular facts is, at its core, a judicial function.

The Florida Supreme Court agreed and affirmed, holding that site-specific rezonings are quasi-judicial in nature and subject to meaningful judicial review, not the deferential, nearly unreviewable scrutiny that had previously insulated local boards from accountability.

B. What Snyder Changed and What It Left Unresolved

Property owners and developers received the Snyder decision as a significant advance; it imposed evidence-based decision-making on local governments and provided meaningful judicial protection for property rights. Local governments warned that the decision would overburden their boards and generate extensive appellate litigation. Both predictions proved partially correct.

IV. Ex Parte Communications and the Jennings Chilling Effect

A. Jennings v. Dade County and the Presumption of Prejudice

The quasi-judicial classification of rezoning proceedings carried a logical consequence that neither courts nor practitioners had fully anticipated. If a rezoning hearing functions like a court proceeding, bound by evidentiary standards and subject to certiorari review, then the rules governing communications with decision-makers should mirror that framework. Private conversations between applicants and commissioners, conducted outside the record and without the knowledge of opposing parties, looked a great deal like the ex parte contacts that are flatly prohibited in formal litigation.

The Third District Court of Appeal confronted that question directly in Jennings v. Dade County.8 The court held that when a party or proponent of a rezoning application communicates privately with a commissioner about the pending matter, a presumption of prejudice arises. That presumption is not insurmountable, but the burden falls on the applicant to overcome it with record evidence. The message to practitioners was unmistakable: undisclosed lobbying of commissioners, even the kind of informal outreach that had been commonplace for decades, now carried serious legal risk.

The effect was immediate and, in many respects, counterproductive. Commissioners who had once engaged with applicants in good faith, asking questions, flagging concerns, and helping shape proposals before they reached the hearing room, abruptly stopped. Unwilling to expose themselves or their governments to legal challenge, many refused to meet with anyone connected to a pending rezoning application at all. Pre-application conversations that had formerly allowed both sides to refine proposals, resolve technical objections, and avoid unnecessary conflict before significant money was spent on engineering and expert studies, dried up almost overnight. The quasi-judicial framework, intended to protect applicants from arbitrary political decisions, had inadvertently isolated them from the very decision-makers whose support they needed.

Can I Meet Privately with Commissioners About a Pending Application?

After Jennings, the practical answer for most applicants was to proceed at their own risk. The decision did not draw a clean line between permissible preliminary conversation and impermissible ex parte influence. It simply established that undisclosed private contact with a commissioner about a pending matter creates a presumption of prejudice, and left practitioners to sort out what that meant in the real world.

The result was paralysis on both sides of the table. Commissioners who had long viewed informal engagement as part of responsible governance suddenly had every incentive to disengage entirely. A commissioner who met privately with an applicant, even to ask a straightforward question about a project’s traffic study, risked providing grounds for a legal challenge if the application was ultimately approved. The safest course was to decline all contact and wait for the hearing room.

For applicants and their counsel, the situation was equally frustrating. The rezoning process is inherently relational. Commissioners are not professional adjudicators. Many come to these proceedings with limited technical background, and the formal hearing, with its time constraints and adversarial atmosphere, is rarely the ideal setting for a commissioner to develop a genuine understanding of a complex project. The informal conversations that Jennings effectively foreclosed had served a real purpose. They allowed commissioners to ask questions, applicants to refine proposals, and both sides to identify potential problems before significant resources were committed. Stripping that out of the process did not make it more fair. In many cases, it made more restrictive.

B. The Practical Dysfunction That Followed

The asymmetry created by Jennings was severe and, for applicants, deeply unfair. While applicants’ representatives were effectively frozen out of commissioner contact, neighbors and opponents could email commissioners freely, attend town hall meetings, present petitions, and lobby without any equivalent restriction. Commissioners received one-sided informal input with no disclosure requirement and no opportunity for the applicant to respond.

The problem extended to government staff as well. Staff members, who sometimes oppose applications internally for reasons that never appear in their formal reports, enjoyed unfettered access to commissioners. In many jurisdictions, an applicant’s attorney is prohibited from meeting with senior planning staff without first registering as a lobbyist or receiving explicit permission from the local government’s attorney. The process was structurally tilted against the applicant even before the hearing began.

C. The Legislative Response: Florida Statute Section 286.0115

In an attempt to remedy this disparity, the legislature enacted Florida Statute § 286.0115. Under the statute,9 ex parte communications are permitted and are not presumed prejudicial, provided that the substance of the communication and the identity of the communicant are disclosed on the record before the final vote. Commissioners may read written communications, conduct site visits, and receive expert opinions, so long as they disclose these contacts at the hearing and give opposing parties a reasonable opportunity to respond.

The statute’s adoption, however, is optional, meaning counties and municipalities may enact ordinances tracking its procedures, but are not required to do so. The result is a patchwork. Some jurisdictions have established formal ex parte disclosure mechanisms that function reasonably well in practice while others operate without any clear procedural framework at all. Across Florida’s hundreds of local governments, practice varies immensely, and applicants moving from one jurisdiction to another cannot assume that the rules they know from one county will apply in the next.

Even where the statute has been formally adopted, the cultural reality it was designed to address has proven stubbornly resistant to change. Most commissioners simply will not meet privately with applicants or their representatives about a pending application. The legal permission exists on paper; however, the willingness to use it rarely follows. The fear instilled by Jennings did not dissolve when the legislature acted. It settled into institutional habit, and institutional habits are often far harder to dislodge than legal rules.

V. The 2026 Constitutional Crisis and Its Resolution

A. The Trial Court’s Bombshell: Liberty Hospitality Management LLC v. City of Tampa10

The court conducted a sweeping historical analysis tracing the doctrine of separation of powers from medieval England through the American founding, drawing on the writings of French political philosopher Montesquieu and invoking Abraham Lincoln. At the center of its concern was a question that no one in the Florida land use bar had seriously entertained in thirty years. By exercising quasi-judicial power over rezoning decisions, was a city council quietly usurping judicial power that the Florida Constitution reserved exclusively to the courts under Article II, Section 3? The court thought the question was at least unresolved, and on that basis dismissed the requested writ. For practitioners who had built entire areas of practice on the assumption that quasi-judicial rezoning authority was settled law, the ruling was significant.

The practical consequences were immediate and far-reaching. If a circuit court in Hillsborough County could conclude that Tampa City Council lacked constitutional authority to conduct quasi-judicial rezoning hearings, the same argument was theoretically available in every jurisdiction in the state. Applicants with pending matters did not know whether to proceed. Local governments did not know whether their approvals and denials were constitutionally sound. Practitioners faced the unsettling possibility that decades of land use decisions rested on a foundation that a court had just called into question. The Florida land use community had no choice but to wait for the appellate courts to answer.

Does the Liberty Hospitality Ruling Affect Pending Applications?

In the short term, the trial court’s ruling created substantial uncertainty for applicants, local governments, and practitioners across Florida. Could any quasi-judicial land use decision be challenged as constitutionally unauthorized? Was there a potential statute of limitations issue on pending applications? The Florida land use community waited anxiously for the appellate courts to answer.

B. The Second DCA’s Answer (2026): City of Tampa v. Liberty Hospitality Management LLC11

The DCA held that Article II, Section 3 of the Florida Constitution, the separation of powers clause, applies to the organization of state government, not to individual municipalities. The clause does not restrict how a city council exercises its home rule powers.

The DCA grounded the City of Tampa’s authority in Article VIII, Section 2(b) of the Florida Constitution, which grants municipalities broad governmental, corporate, and proprietary powers unless otherwise restricted by general law. Reviewing Chapter 166 of the Florida Statutes (the Florida Municipal Home Rule Powers Act) and Tampa’s city charter, the court concluded that both expressly authorized the City Council to pass ordinances on rezoning. As the court stated directly: ‘In arriving at a quasi-judicial decision on a rezoning request, the City Council is not exercising judicial power.’12

The case was remanded for conventional certiorari review in circuit court. The constitutional challenge was resolved, and the quasi-judicial framework was reaffirmed. The case is, however, widely expected to be appealed to the Florida Supreme Court, which may elect to provide a definitive statewide ruling on the constitutional question.

VI. The Certiorari Appeal: Your Day in Court After a Denial

A. The Three-Part Test on Certiorari Review13

If the circuit court’s ruling is itself appealed to the district court of appeal, the scope of review narrows further still. At this second tier, the appellate court is not asking whether the local government got it right. It is asking only whether the circuit court applied the correct legal standard and followed proper procedure in conducting its review.

The DCA does not reweigh the evidence, conduct its own hearing, or consider anything outside the record that was built at the local government level. Each tier of review is more constrained than the last, and by the time a case reaches the district court, the evidentiary record that was created at the original hearing has long since become fixed and final.

Can I Appeal a Rezoning Denial?

A property owner who has been denied a rezoning can file a petition for writ of certiorari in the circuit court, but the nature of that review is widely misunderstood. The circuit court is not a second hearing. It will not receive new testimony, consider updated traffic studies, or entertain arguments that were not previously made. Its entire analysis is confined to what is already in the record, the evidence presented, the testimony offered, and the proceedings conducted at the local government level.

This is the feature of the quasi-judicial system that makes the quality of hearing-level representation so consequential. A well-prepared applicant who builds a thorough, coherent evidentiary record gives the reviewing court something to work with. An applicant who arrives at the hearing room without qualified experts, without properly admitted reports, or without counsel who understands how appellate review operates, may prevail on the merits in every practical sense and still lose on certiorari because the record simply does not support relief. Consequently, the appeal is won or lost long before it is filed.

B. The Critical Importance of Building the Record at the Hearing

The certiorari process exposes the most consequential structural gap in Florida’s rezoning framework. If the evidentiary record was not properly developed at the hearing level, there is virtually nothing a reviewing court can do on appeal. The record closes when the gavel comes down. Evidence that was not introduced at the hearing does not exist, as far as the appellate court is concerned, and no amount of persuasive briefing will substitute for what was never placed in the record below.

This means that the hearing room is where appeals are won or lost. Every expert who testifies must be formally qualified on the record in the relevant field. Every report, study, and technical analysis must be moved into evidence and accepted by the board. These are not procedural formalities that sophisticated practitioners observe out of habit. They are the foundation on which certiorari relief depends. A traffic study that was handed to a commissioner but never formally admitted into the record is, for appellate purposes, as if it never existed.

What Counts as Competent Substantial Evidence (CSE)?

Not everything presented at a rezoning hearing carries equal legal weight and understanding the distinction is critical to building a record that can survive appellate review.

Attorney argument, regardless of how detailed or persuasive, does not constitute competent substantial evidence on technical matters.14 An attorney can frame an issue, marshal the evidence, and challenge the opposition, but an attorney’s own statements are not a substitute for qualified expert testimony. The same limitation applies to the unsupported opinions of neighbors. Generalized statements of opposition, concerns about traffic offered without factual foundation, and predictions about property values untethered to any technical analysis do not rise to the level of competent substantial evidence, even when delivered with great conviction.15

What does qualify is sworn testimony from a witness who has been properly qualified as an expert in the relevant discipline, supported by studies and analyses that have been formally admitted into the record. The hearing must be approached as the evidentiary proceeding it legally is, because by the time a certiorari petition reaches the circuit court, that is the only proceeding that will matter.

C. The Evidentiary Weight of Staff Reports

One of the most strategically significant and most frequently misunderstood evidentiary questions in Florida quasi-judicial proceedings is the legal weight of the planning staff report. Florida courts have been clear on this point: staff recommendations, including the findings and analysis of a local government’s own planning and zoning departments, can and do constitute competent substantial evidence sufficient to support a board’s decision.16 This is not a minor procedural footnote. It is a principle with direct consequences for how applicants must prepare, and what they must do when the staff report does not go their way.

The principle cuts sharply in both directions. Where staff recommends approval, that recommendation carries real evidentiary weight in the certiorari record, and a board that denies over a supportive staff report without producing its own competent evidence to the contrary is on genuinely vulnerable legal ground. Where staff recommends denial or raises substantive technical objections, those findings do not simply create a political obstacle to be managed through constituent outreach and commissioner relationships. They create an evidentiary problem that must be solved in the hearing room, with qualified expert testimony directly responsive to the specific findings the staff has made.

There is an important limitation to this principle, however. Florida courts have made clear that staff recommendations only carry evidentiary weight when they are grounded in fact-based analysis rather than mere conclusory statements.17 A staff report that simply declares an application inconsistent with the comprehensive plan, without explaining why using specific data, policy citations, or technical analysis, has diminished evidentiary value. The report must demonstrate its reasoning, not simply announce its conclusion. Applicants faced with a negative staff report should scrutinize it carefully for this distinction. A report built on professional analysis is a formidable evidentiary obstacle. A report that restates conclusions without supporting reasoning is far more vulnerable to expert rebuttal.

The most dangerous scenario for applicants is leaving an adverse staff finding uncontested in the record. As highlighted above, under certiorari review, the circuit court does not reweigh competing evidence or ask which side made the more persuasive case.18 It asks only whether competent substantial evidence exists somewhere in the record to support the board’s decision. An uncontested negative staff finding, authored by qualified planning professionals, will almost always satisfy that standard. An applicant who argues around a staff report rather than rebutting it with expert testimony of equivalent professional weight has not solved the evidentiary problem. They have simply left it standing in the record for the reviewing court to find.

Fighting fire with fire is the only reliable approach. To effectively rebut the professional findings of planning staff, applicants need expert testimony from witnesses qualified in the same disciplines: licensed planners addressing comprehensive plan consistency, traffic engineers addressing transportation findings, and environmental or compatibility specialists addressing whatever technical concerns the report raises. The hearing room is where that rebuttal must occur, because by the time a certiorari petition is filed, the record is closed and the opportunity to fix it is gone.

D. The Political Consultant Problem

A persistent danger for applicants is inadequate representation by non-lawyer consultants who lack an understanding of certiorari appellate standards. The Florida Supreme Court has held that, because quasi-judicial proceedings before local governments are not formal court proceedings, citizens have a constitutional right to be represented by non-lawyers, including political consultants and lobbyists. However, this right comes at a cost.

Many applicants are represented by consultants who charge flat fees to ‘read a staff report’ and appear at a hearing, but who do not understand how to build a certiorari record. Expert witnesses are not formally qualified. Technical reports are described but not entered into evidence. Procedural objections that would preserve issues for appeal are never made. The result is an unappealable denial; the local government wins by default, not because its decision was correct, but because the record was never properly constructed.

VII. The Anatomy of a Quasi-Judicial Hearing: What Really Happens

A. The Financial Burden on Applicants

Before an applicant ever enters a hearing room, the financial outlay is substantial. Many Florida jurisdictions impose filing fees of ten thousand to fifteen thousand dollars or more, calculated on ‘staff man-hour’ studies that practitioners widely describe as excessive and disconnected from actual costs. These fees are designed, intentionally or not, to deter marginal applications.

The expert costs that follow are even more significant. A traffic impact analysis alone can cost between ten thousand and thirty thousand dollars due to high demand for qualified consulting engineers. Environmental, compatibility, and planning experts add substantially to this figure. For a large mixed-use or multifamily development, total pre-hearing expenditures for studies, reports, site engineering, and professional fees regularly reach six figures before a single word of testimony is presented.

B. Structural Inequities in the Process

Beyond cost, applicants face structural disadvantages that the formal quasi-judicial label does not cure. Time limits in many jurisdictions give the applicant ten to fifteen minutes to present its entire case, while government staff frequently has unlimited time and neighbors collectively receive substantial presentation time as well. Staff members, who often hold private views on an application that never appear in their formal reports, also enjoy the ability to engage in informal pre-hearing meetings with commission members that are unavailable to the applicant.

Staff reports are frequently written to avoid taking a clear position. Language such as ‘could be supportable with conditions’ or ‘staff presents the following analysis for board consideration’ is used as a shield against legal liability for the government, even when the application is clearly meritorious. The result is that the board receives a staff report that offers no guidance, forces commissioners to reach their own conclusions without analytical grounding and contributes to decisions driven by political factors rather than planning standards.

Evidence submission deadlines create another asymmetry. Some jurisdictions require applicants to pre-submit all evidence days before the hearing. These same jurisdictions routinely waive the deadline for opponents, who routinely submit new materials the night before or even during the hearing, leaving the applicant unable to prepare an effective rebuttal. Courts have permitted this practice, compounding the unfairness.

Is the Rezoning Process Truly Fair to Applicants?

The formal legal framework is designed to be fair, and at the appellate level it largely is. But the hearing process itself is frequently not. Applicants shoulder the initial burden of proof, bear virtually all the costs, face time constraints that opponents do not, and confront staff neutrality that benefits neither side. Political considerations infect commission decisions in ways that leave no trace in the record. The process is quasi-judicial in label but is far more political in operation, and the gap between label and reality is widest during election years, when commissioners are most acutely conscious of neighborhood bloc votes.

C. The Political Reality: Election Years and Constituent Pressure

No candid account of Florida’s rezoning process can ignore the political dimension. Commissioners are elected officials. During election years, some weigh constituent pressure, business relationships, and neighborhood opposition as heavily as the evidentiary record, if not more so. Many practitioners routinely advise clients to delay contentious applications when a key commissioner faces a contested election.

Practitioners across Florida can tell stories of commissioners who voted against well-supported, clearly meritorious applications and later apologized privately, acknowledging that political considerations controlled their vote. The rezoning process has also been vulnerable to outright corruption. For example, in Hillsborough County in the 1980s, FBI undercover operations resulted in the criminal conviction of multiple commissioners for accepting bribes from development applicants. The quasi-judicial framework has improved the process, but it has not insulated it from the full range of human failings.

VIII. Recent Legislative Reforms: Streamlining Approvals and Clarifying Rights

Florida’s legislature has not been indifferent to the inefficiencies that practitioners and developers have long documented. Over the past several years, a series of statutory reforms has introduced meaningful accountability mechanisms into the development approval process, targeting the delays, fee abuses, and bureaucratic inertia that have historically disadvantaged applicants. These reforms do not address the quasi-judicial hearing process directly, but they represent a broader legislative recognition that the system has not been working as it should.

A. Senate Bill 784 (2025): Plat Approval Timeline Mandate19

Effective July 1, 2025, SB 784 required local governments to approve, approve with conditions, or deny plat submissions within seven business days. Extensions by local governments are prohibited. The legislation represents a deliberate shift of administrative authority away from elected bodies and toward staff-level officials, aimed at eliminating the political bottleneck that has long plagued the platting process in many Florida jurisdictions.

The practical impact of SB 784 depends heavily on local implementation. In jurisdictions with well-staffed planning departments, the mandate is producing meaningful improvements in turnaround time. In smaller municipalities or counties with constrained resources, compliance has proven challenging. Developers should document submission dates carefully and be prepared to hold local governments accountable to the statutory deadline.

B. House Bill 1059 (2021): Permit Review Timelines and Fee Refunds20

HB 1059 addressed a related dysfunction by requiring local governments to adhere to specific review timelines for building permits and mandating fee refunds when those deadlines are not met. The fee refund mechanism is significant because it created a financial consequence for governmental delay where none previously existed. Prior to HB 1059, a local government that allowed a permit application to sit unreviewed faced no meaningful accountability. The refund obligation changed that calculus and introduced a modest but real incentive for timely processing.

C. Florida Statute Section 125.022: County Development Permit Deadlines21

Section 125.022 requires counties to render final decisions on development permit applications within 120 days, or within 180 days for matters requiring quasi-judicial hearings.

The statute also limits counties to requesting additional information from applicants no more than three times during the review process, unless the applicant waives this restriction in writing.22 This limitation directly addresses what practitioners have long described as a common stalling tactic, the practice of issuing sequential supplemental information requests that keep an application in perpetual limbo without ever triggering a deadline. By capping supplemental requests at three, the legislature placed a ceiling on how long that process can be extended.

D. Florida Statute Section 166.033: Municipal Development Permit Deadlines23

The county framework under Section 125.022 has a direct counterpart governing municipalities. Section 166.033 imposes substantially identical obligations on cities and towns, ensuring that the procedural protections available to applicants in unincorporated county areas apply equally to those navigating municipal permitting processes.

Under Section 166.033, a municipality must review a submitted application for completeness within 30 days and issue a written letter either confirming that the application is complete or identifying with specificity the areas that are deficient. If deficiencies are identified, the applicant has 30 days to address them by submitting the required additional information. Once the municipality has deemed the application complete, it must approve, approve with conditions, or deny the application within 120 days, or within 180 days for applications requiring final action through a quasi-judicial hearing or a public hearing.

The statute mirrors the county framework in one other critical respect: municipalities may not request additional information from applicants more than three times, unless the applicant waives that limitation in writing. When a denial is issued, the municipality must provide written notice citing the specific portions of the applicable ordinance, rule, statute, or other legal authority on which the denial is based. That written citation requirement is meaningful. A denial that fails to identify its legal basis with specificity is procedurally vulnerable on certiorari review.

Taken together, Sections 125.022 and 166.033 establish a statewide floor of procedural accountability that applies regardless of whether an applicant is dealing with a county commission or a city council. Applicants and their counsel should know these timelines, document submission dates and information requests from the outset, and be prepared to invoke the statutory framework when a local government begins running out the clock.

E. Expedited Programs for Priority Projects24

Several Florida counties have developed expedited review programs for projects meeting specific criteria. Hillsborough County’s Priority Economic Development track and Collier County’s Fast Track Program offer substantially compressed review timelines for qualifying economic development and affordable housing applications. These programs can meaningfully reduce the time from submission to hearing and are worth evaluating early in the project planning process for any application that may qualify.

Pre-submittal conferences with planning staff, available in many jurisdictions, represent an equally valuable and frequently underutilized tool. Early staff engagement allows applicants to identify potential technical objections before significant money has been spent on engineering and expert studies, to shape the framing of the eventual staff report, and sometimes to resolve concerns that would otherwise require expensive expert testimony at the hearing. In a process where the record built before and during the hearing determines the outcome on appeal, the pre-submittal conference is not a formality. It is an opportunity.

IX. The Uniformity Problem: Hundreds of Local Governments, Hundreds of Approaches

A. The Absence of Statewide Procedural Standards

Florida has hundreds of local governments with quasi-judicial authority over rezoning. Each operates under its own ordinances, customs, and informal practices. The range of procedural approaches across these jurisdictions is extraordinary.

Witness qualification standards illustrate the problem vividly. Some jurisdictions rigorously require expert witnesses to be formally qualified on the record, meaning counsel must establish the witness’s education, credentials, and experience before eliciting expert opinions. Others accept professional credentials informally, relying on the board’s familiarity with a witness. Some defer entirely to whatever the board happens to know about the witness from prior hearings. None of these approaches are consistently applied even within the same jurisdiction over time.

Roberts’ Rules of Order are frequently cited in local land use hearings but are rarely enforced with any consistency. Time limits are waived selectively. Evidence submission deadlines are applied asymmetrically, often favoring opponents over applicants. The statutory procedural framework of Florida Statute section 286.0115 is optional, meaning the very mechanism intended to create uniformity has, in practice, generated more variation. Practitioners who regularly appear before multiple Florida jurisdictions must treat each local government as a distinct and only partially predictable forum.

Do Procedures Differ Between Counties and Municipalities?

Significantly. And procedures differ not just between counties and municipalities but between individual counties, between individual municipalities, and even between different hearing bodies within the same jurisdiction. A rezoning before a county planning commission and the same rezoning before the county commission two weeks later may operate under different evidentiary standards, different time limits, and different approaches to ex parte disclosures. There is no statewide procedural code governing quasi-judicial land use hearings, and the absence of one is one of the principal failures of the current framework.

B. The Non-Lawyer Practitioner Problem

As mentioned earlier, the Florida Supreme Court has held that, because quasi-judicial proceedings before local governments are not formal court proceedings, citizens have a constitutional right to be represented by non-lawyers. This ruling reflects an important principle of access to government. It also creates a significant practical problem.

A substantial portion of rezoning applications are represented by political consultants, lobbyists, or planning consultants who charge flat fees in the range of three to five thousand dollars to ‘handle’ a hearing. Many of these practitioners are skilled at the political dimensions of land use: they know the commissioners, understand local sensitivities, and can read a room. What they often do not know is how to build a certiorari record. They do not move technical reports into evidence, do not formally qualify expert witnesses, do not make the procedural objections that preserve issues for appeal, and do not understand that the record they are creating (or failing to create) at the hearing is the only record a court will ever see.

Can a Non-Lawyer Represent Me at a Rezoning Hearing?

Yes, legally. But ‘can’ and ‘should’ are very different questions. If your application is straightforward, uncontested, and located in a cooperative jurisdiction, a knowledgeable consultant may be sufficient. If your application is contested, involves technical issues, will require expert testimony, or carries any meaningful likelihood of denial, you need a lawyer who understands how to build a certiorari record. A denial in front of an unsophisticated board can be corrected on appeal if the record is solid. Conversely, a denial following inadequate representation cannot be corrected at all. Applicants typically get one shot to build the record, and it happens at the hearing.

C. Proposed Reforms Worth Considering

The most meaningful reform the Florida Legislature could enact would be a set of minimum procedural floors applicable to all quasi-judicial land use hearings, including minimum time allotments for applicants that cannot be reduced by local ordinance; evidence submission deadlines applied equally to all parties; uniform expert qualification standards; and mandatory written findings when a plan-consistent application is denied. These reforms would not displace local flexibility on substantive land use decisions. They would simply ensure that the procedural structure of the hearing meets baseline fairness standards.

Equally valuable would be a standardized applicant’s guide, required to be provided by every local government to every applicant at the time of application, explaining in plain language what evidence is required, what experts are appropriate, how ex parte contact rules operate, and what timelines govern the proceeding. Many applicants enter the process with no idea what quasi-judicial even means.

For matters that are genuinely contested on their merits, early engagement with this process is worth discussing with experienced counsel.

X. Conclusion: Quasi-Judicial in Name, Quasi-Political in Practice

The Snyder framework was a genuine advance in Florida land use law. It imposed evidence-based decision-making on processes that had previously been entirely political, created meaningful judicial review for property owners whose rights were affected by site-specific rezonings, and aligned Florida’s approach with constitutional principles of due process and equal protection. Its intentions were good, and the basic structure it created remains sound.

The gap between that framework’s intent and its daily operation has, however, grown substantially over three decades. High costs, structural procedural inequities, the absence of statewide uniformity, political interference in election years, and the prevalence of inadequate non-lawyer representation collectively undermine the promise that Snyder made. The process is quasi-judicial in label, but the label does not determine the outcome. The outcome is determined by the quality of the record built at the hearing.

The 2026 Second District Court of Appeal ruling in City of Tampa v. Liberty Hospitality Management LLC has settled, at least for now, the constitutional question of whether quasi-judicial rezoning authority can survive. It can. But the harder question, whether the process works fairly in practice for the applicants who participate in it, remains unanswered. The Florida Supreme Court will likely have the final word on the constitutional issues raised in the Liberty Hospitality line of cases. Whatever the Supreme Court says will shape Florida land use law for another generation.

The legal architecture of Florida’s quasi-judicial rezoning process is sound. The political architecture in which it operates is not. Closing that gap requires better procedural uniformity, greater transparency in staff reports, and experienced legal representation at every stage of the proceeding.

XI. Do Not Navigate This Process Alone

Florida’s quasi-judicial rezoning process can be expensive, time-consuming, and deeply unforgiving of procedural missteps. The record you build at the hearing, or fail to build, will determine whether you have a viable appeal if you need one. A denial without a proper record is, in many cases, a permanent denial. There is no mechanism for supplementing the record later, no opportunity to present the expert testimony that should have been offered at the hearing, and no court that will look past an empty record to decide a case on its merits.

As an experienced Florida land use attorney, I have spent decades at the intersection of Florida land use law and local government politics. I have appeared before municipalities and counties across the state, argued quasi-judicial cases from initial hearing through certiorari appeal, and helped clients evaluate, pursue, and recover from denials that other practitioners believed were beyond challenge. I understand both the formal legal framework and the political realities that shape outcomes on the ground.

Schedule A Consultation With Experienced Land Use Zoning Attorney Mark Bentley

Florida’s quasi-judicial rezoning process is unforgiving of procedural missteps, and the consequences of inadequate representation at the hearing level can be permanent. Whether you are preparing for an upcoming rezoning, special use permit, or variance hearing and want to ensure the evidentiary record is built correctly from the outset; evaluating whether a recent denial can be challenged on certiorari and what foundation exists in the record to support that challenge; uncertain whether the process you just went through complied with Florida law and preserved your appellate rights; facing a contested, multi-hearing proceeding with organized opposition; or dealing with a jurisdiction that is not following its own procedures or is applying its rules inequitably between applicants and opponents, experienced counsel makes a difference that cannot be recovered after the fact.

I have spent decades representing property owners, developers, and investors in quasi-judicial proceedings and certiorari appeals before local governments across Florida. I understand how these hearings work, not just how they are supposed to work, and I know what it takes to build a record that holds up when it matters most.

Footnotes

1 Bd. of Cty. Comm’rs of Brevard Cty. v. Snyder, 627 So. 2d 469 (Fla. 1993).

2 Jennings v. Dade County, 589 So. 2d 1337 (Fla. 3d DCA 1991), review denied, 598 So. 2d 75 (Fla. 1992).

3 City of Tampa v. Liberty Hospitality Management LLC (Fla. 2d DCA Mar. 2026)

4 Nance v. Town of Indialantic, 419 So. 2d 1041 (Fla. 1982); Gulf & E. Dev. Corp. v. City of Fort Lauderdale, 354 So. 2d 57 (Fla. 4th DCA 1978).

5 Officially, the Local Government Comprehensive Planning and Land Development Regulation Act. See Managing Growth, 1000 Friends of Florida (last visited April 23, 2026), Managing Growth – 1000 Friends of Florida.

6 Board of County Commissioners of Brevard County v. Snyder, 627 So. 2d 469 (Fla. 1993).

7 Fasano v. Bd. of Cty. Comm’rs, 264 Or. 574, 507 P.2d 23 (Or. 1973).

8Jennings v. Dade Cty., 589 So. 2d 1337 (Fla. 3d DCA 1991), review denied, 598 So. 2d 75 (Fla. 1992).

9 Fla. Stat. § 286.0115 (2024).

10 Liberty Hosp. Mgmt. LLC v. City of Tampa, No. 24-CA-011810 (Hillsborough Cty. Cir. Ct. 2024).

11 City of Tampa v. Liberty Hosp. Mgmt. LLC, No. 2D2024-2912 (Fla. 2d DCA Mar. 2026); Aaron Dunlap & Kenneth Tinkler, No, We’re Good: Florida DCA Confirms That Zoning Hearings Are Quasi-Judicial, JD Supra (Mar. 11, 2026).

12 City of Tampa v. Liberty Hosp. Mgmt. LLC, No. 2D2024-2912 at 11 (Fla. 2d DCA Mar. 2026).

13 De Groot v. Sheffield, 95 So. 2d 912 (Fla. 1957); Metro. Dade Cty. v. Mingo, 339 So. 2d 302 (Fla. 1st DCA 1976).

14 Nat’l Advert. Co. v. Broward Cty., 491 So. 2d 1262 (Fla. 4th DCA 1986).

15 Metro. Dade Cty. v. Blumenthal, 675 So. 2d 598, 607 (Fla. 3d DCA 1995).

16 Dusseau v. Metro. Dade Cty. Bd. of Cty. Comm’rs, 794 So. 2d 1270 (Fla. 2001) (holding that recommendations of Zoning and Planning Departments, along with expert testimony, constituted competent substantial evidence supporting the Commission’s ruling).

17 Fla. Power & Light Co. v. City of Dania, 761 So. 2d 1089 (Fla. 2000); City of Hialeah Gardens v. Miami-Dade Charter Found., Inc., 857 So. 2d 202, 204-05 (Fla. 3d DCA 2003) (noting that generalized statements in opposition to a land use proposal, even from an expert, should be disregarded as CSE absent factual foundation).

18 Fla. Power & Light Co. v. City of Dania, 761 So. 2d 1089, 1092-93 (Fla. 2000); Metro. Dade Cty. v. Blumenthal, 675 So. 2d 598, 607 (Fla. 3d DCA 1995).

19 S.B. 784, 2025 Leg., Reg. Sess. (Fla. 2025); Fla. Stat. § 177.101 (2025).

20 H.B. 1059, 2021 Leg., Reg. Sess. (Fla. 2021).

21 Fla. Stat. § 125.022 (2024).

22 Id. at 3(a).

23 Fla. Stat. § 125.022 (2024).

24 Hillsborough County Priority Economic Development Program, Hillsborough Cty., Fla., https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org (last visited Apr. 17, 2026).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.