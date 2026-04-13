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13 April 2026

Vacant Commercial Spaces Hold The Answer To Affordable Housing

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In the past 20 years, California cities and counties have adopted adaptive reuse ordinances that promoted conversion of vacant and underutilized commercial and industrial buildings to residential uses...
United States California Real Estate and Construction
Sheri L. Bonstelle
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Real Estate Partner and Chair of the Land Use & Development Practice, Sheri Bonstelle, authored "Vacant commercial spaces hold the answer to affordable housing" in Daily Journal.

Excerpt:

In the past 20 years, California cities and counties have adopted adaptive reuse ordinances that promoted conversion of vacant and underutilized commercial and industrial buildings to residential uses. . . however, the early ordinances had limited effect due to the restrictions in location, building code compliance, and compatibility of building type to residential use. . . Now, adaptive reuse is poised to be a key tool in addressing the State’s housing crisis due to the significant availability of underutilized office and retail structures, and the State legislature’s intent to drastically expand areas of residential development.

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Sheri L. Bonstelle
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